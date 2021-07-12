Mahira Khan, asked if she got a nose job, asks cameraperson to zoom in on her nose. Watch video

Pakistani actor Mahira Khan answered fan questions in a new video for her digital venture, Mashion. As one person asked her if she got her nose surgically enhanced, she asked the cameraperson to zoom in.

Mahira Khan, on being asked if she has gotten a nose job, said, “Okay, you have got to zoom in to my nose. I have not gotten a nose job. If I had gotten a nose job, I would have been like… And Babar wouldn’t have to contour so much.”

“Once I remember maine Asim Raza ko kaha tha (I told director Asim Raza), ‘Asim, you know, a lot of people think I have gotten a nose job done. And I got very excited.’ So, he said, ‘Bete, whoever tells you that you have got a nose job, unse bolo aake mujhse pooche. Kyunki mujhe tumhe shoot karna padta hai (ask them to come and speak to me. Because I am the one who has to shoot you)’,” she added.





In the video, Mahira was also asked if she has battled body image issues. “It would be a lie if I said that I struggle with body image issues. But I can empathise with body image issues. Everyone’s on social media, you don’t need to be a celebrity to go through that. Because the kind of images we are constantly putting out are unreal. I struggle with a lot of other things. I struggle with anxiety, stress and sometimes, being myself. Like, I used to be able to laugh and talk, and be funny, whatever my sense of humour was. And now everything, even a caption, is taken and blown out of proportion, so it kind of makes you cagey,” she said.

Mahira, who is a popular actor in Pakistan, made her Bollywood debut opposite Shah Rukh Khan in Raees. However, Pakistani artistes are banned from working in Bollywood after the Uri attack in 2016 and the Pulwama terror attack in 2019. Raees remains her only Indian film to date.