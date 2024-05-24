Mahira Khan dances with Adnan Sami's son Azaan in new video. Watch

The actor took to her social media to wish Azaan on his birthday with a behind the scenes (BTS) video of them dancing together.

Unlock exclusive access to the latest news on India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now! Download Now!

A working memory

Mahira took to her Instagram stories to share BTS video of them dancing to the song Tu. Azaan celebrated his birthday on May 22. In the video, Mahira and Azaan are seen dancing romantically. The fans love their chemistry as they dance closely, adding an emotional element to the romantic song.

It was a behind-the-scenes video from their song Tu. Mahira also posted a selfie with Azaan, and a picture in which she is seen sharing warm hug with Azaan.

The actor shared the cherished memories with a heartwarming note, asking the singer-composer to dream big and aim for a Grammy nomination.

The note read, “My dearest Azaan May we continue to have what we have and more, more, more. More magic, more love, and more music.. Inshallah. I love you. And for God’s sake, hurry up and get that Grammy nom...I am waiting. Happy birthdayyy (sic)."

Their previous work

Apart from Tu, Mahira previously worked together for the movie Superstar in which the former composed the music. It is a story of a struggling theatre artist who finds love in an aspiring actor, Sameer.

More about Mahira

The actor, who enjoys massive fan following in India, was recently in news for expressing her disappointment when a member of the crowd threw an object at her on stage at an event in Pakistan. She reacted strongly against in through a post on Instagram, saying such incidents set a “wrong precedent".

Sharing her POV, she wrote, “What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable”.