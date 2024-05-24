Mahira Khan dances with Adnan Sami's son Azaan in new video. Watch
Actor Mahira Khan dropped a special memory with Adnan Sami’s son Azaan, and fans can't get over that.
Pakistani actor Mahira Khan shares a close bond with singer Adnan Sami's son Azaan, and she proved it by sharing a special memory with him while wishing him on his 31st birthday. (Also read: Stay blessed: Pak star Mahira Khan to Arijit Singh after attending singer's concert in Dubai)
The actor took to her social media to wish Azaan on his birthday with a behind the scenes (BTS) video of them dancing together.
A working memory
Mahira took to her Instagram stories to share BTS video of them dancing to the song Tu. Azaan celebrated his birthday on May 22. In the video, Mahira and Azaan are seen dancing romantically. The fans love their chemistry as they dance closely, adding an emotional element to the romantic song.
It was a behind-the-scenes video from their song Tu. Mahira also posted a selfie with Azaan, and a picture in which she is seen sharing warm hug with Azaan.
The actor shared the cherished memories with a heartwarming note, asking the singer-composer to dream big and aim for a Grammy nomination.
The note read, “My dearest Azaan May we continue to have what we have and more, more, more. More magic, more love, and more music.. Inshallah. I love you. And for God’s sake, hurry up and get that Grammy nom...I am waiting. Happy birthdayyy (sic)."
Their previous work
Apart from Tu, Mahira previously worked together for the movie Superstar in which the former composed the music. It is a story of a struggling theatre artist who finds love in an aspiring actor, Sameer.
More about Mahira
The actor, who enjoys massive fan following in India, was recently in news for expressing her disappointment when a member of the crowd threw an object at her on stage at an event in Pakistan. She reacted strongly against in through a post on Instagram, saying such incidents set a “wrong precedent".
Sharing her POV, she wrote, “What happened at the event was uncalled for. No one should think it’s ok to throw something on stage, even if it’s a flower wrapped up in a paper plane. It sets the wrong precedent. It is unacceptable”.
