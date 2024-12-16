Mahira Khan says she wanted son Azlan to walk her down the aisle on wedding day: ‘It was very big moment for me’

Mahira Khan tied the knot with Salim Karim in a dreamy destination wedding in Pakistan last year in October. The actor posted a beautiful video from the day, where she was seen walking down the aisle, holding onto son Azlan. In a new interview with BBC Asian Network, Mahira became emotional as she looked back at that special day, and said that she is ‘very proud’ of her child. (Also read: Mahira Khan shares official pic and video from wedding with Salim Karim, don't miss her son's emotional reaction) Mahira Khan's son, Azlan, with her ex-husband Ali Askari, accompanied his mother and walked her down the aisle while holding her hand. Mahira shared a few precious moments that show Azlan holding her hand and the mother-son duo smiling happily. (Instagram/@mahirahkhan)

What Mahira said

When asked about the decision to share such a big and intimate moment with fans, Mahira said: “It feels like every single thing that went wrong… Let me put it in a better way… for every time that I was good in some way, I was kind, or looked after people around me. It was as if god put it all together and blessed me and said, 'Here this is for the good that you have done.' It felt like that moment. I was constantly saying Alhamdulillah. It was a very big moment for me because I had always imagined my life to be me and Azlan…”

She added, “This was a very big moment. I was very proud of my child… I wanted him to walk me down the aisle, so he did!”

More details

Mahira, who was previously married to Ali Askari and shares a son with him, married the Pakistani business tycoon at Pearl Continental Hotel Bhurban. Mahira took to her Instagram account and shared a (now-deleted) small clip from her intimate wedding and addressed her husband as ‘My Shehzada, Salim (my price)’ in the caption. She makes a stunning entry while twinning with her son who remains beside her during the ceremony.

Mahira made her Bollywood debut in 2017 with the Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Raees. She was previously married to Ali Askari. They had tied the knot in July 2007 but parted ways in 2015. They share a son, Azlan, who was born in 2009.