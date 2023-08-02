Main Nikla Gaddi Leke teaser: Sunny Deol set to recreate his iconic dance number from Gadar. Watch

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke 2.0

22 years later, Sunny will be seen shaking a leg on a recreated version of the same song in the sequel, Gadar 2, also directed by Anil Sharma. Anil's son Utkarsh Sharma, who played Jeete, the son of Tara and Sakina (Ameesha Patel), is all grown up and seen dancing with Sunny in the rehashed version of Main Nikla Gaddi Leke.

Tara and Jeete are seen riding a motorbike, where the latter is riding the bike and the former is singing the track. Sakina is seen smiling at the father-son duo from a short distance. She's seen wearing a pink sari with heavy work and jewellery. Sunny is wearing a brown chequered blazer, mustard shirt and maroon turban.

Main Nikla Gaddi Leke was originally penned by the legendary late lyricist Anand Bakshi. It was originally composed by Uttam Singh, and has been recreated and rearranged by Mithoon. The song has been sung by the father-duo of Udit Narayan and Aditya Narayan, along with Mithoon. The full song will be unveiled on August 3.

Udd Jaa Kale Kaava 2.0

Another popular song has been recreated from Gadar for its sequel. The recreated version of the popular romantic song Udd Jaa Kale Kaava is sung by the original singers, Udit Narayan and Alka Yagnik. The original lyrics by the late Anand Bakshi have been retained. While the original melody was composed by Uttam Singh of Dil To Pagal Hai-fame, the recreated version has been done by Mithoon. However, barring a few embellishments, the essence and melody of the first song remain intact.

About Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

The Anil Sharma-directed romantic-action drama original was set during the Partition of India. It created history at the box office when it was released in 2001. The film starred the late Amrish Puri in a pivotal role. It revolves around Tara Singh, a Sikh truck driver from Amritsar, who falls in love with Sakina, a Muslim girl hailing from a political family in Lahore, Pakistan.

