Malaika Arora calls dating rumours ‘irritating’, says she now laughs them off with son Arhaan: 'Don't need a man to…'

Actor, author and entrepreneur, Malaika Arora’s personal life often grabs headlines. Whether it’s an appearance with her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor or rumours about her dating a “mystery man”, fans are always eager to know what’s going on in her life. In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Malaika spoke about the constant dating rumours, calling them irritating, and revealed how she and her son, Arhaan Khan now laugh about it. Malaika Arora reveals she now takes constant dating rumours as a joke. (Instagram)

Malaika Arora talks about constant dating rumours and companionship as a single mother Malaika was most recently rumoured to be dating Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi after their picture from a party surfaced online. Talking about the constant speculation, she said, "It's irritating, but now I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things. I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life."

Speaking about companionship as a single mother, Malaika shared that building her life independently is what keeps her motivated. She said, "To be able to build things from scratch, and that's what is keeping me going and motivating me. Yes, of course, companionship, partner, all those things are beautiful, but I am not actively seeking it like oh I need a partner. I am very proud of the fact that I am a self-made woman, and I don't need a man to fulfil or complete the person that I am. If I had to be with somebody, I'd do it on my own terms."

Before Sorab, another photo of Malaika with a “mystery man” had sparked similar rumours. Addressing this earlier on The Namrata Zakaria Show, she said that speculation has become so frequent that she is linked to almost anyone she is seen with, whether it’s a longtime friend, a married friend, a colleague or even a manager. She added that her family now finds the situation amusing.

Malaika Arora's personal life Malaika was previously married to Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan. She later began dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018, keeping the relationship private initially, before the two eventually parted ways in 2024.

On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a special dance number in the 2025 film Thamma. The song, Poison Baby, featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside her, became a chartbuster, with many praising Malaika’s moves. She has also appeared in several music videos, including Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chillgum. Malaika recently added author to her list of achievements with her book It’s Easy To Be Healthy.