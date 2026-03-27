Malaika Arora calls dating rumours ‘irritating’, says she now laughs them off with son Arhaan: 'Don't need a man to…'
Malaika Arora discussed constant dating rumours, calling them irritating, emphasising her independence and motivation in building her life as a single mother.
Actor, author and entrepreneur, Malaika Arora’s personal life often grabs headlines. Whether it’s an appearance with her ex-boyfriend Arjun Kapoor or rumours about her dating a “mystery man”, fans are always eager to know what’s going on in her life. In a recent chat with Curly Tales, Malaika spoke about the constant dating rumours, calling them irritating, and revealed how she and her son, Arhaan Khan now laugh about it.
Malaika Arora talks about constant dating rumours and companionship as a single mother
Malaika was most recently rumoured to be dating Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi after their picture from a party surfaced online. Talking about the constant speculation, she said, "It's irritating, but now I just treat it as a joke. Arhaan and I have a good laugh about these things. I can't plan these things; if it has to happen, it will happen. Right now, I am so happy exploring all of this that's going on in my life."
Speaking about companionship as a single mother, Malaika shared that building her life independently is what keeps her motivated. She said, "To be able to build things from scratch, and that's what is keeping me going and motivating me. Yes, of course, companionship, partner, all those things are beautiful, but I am not actively seeking it like oh I need a partner. I am very proud of the fact that I am a self-made woman, and I don't need a man to fulfil or complete the person that I am. If I had to be with somebody, I'd do it on my own terms."
Before Sorab, another photo of Malaika with a “mystery man” had sparked similar rumours. Addressing this earlier on The Namrata Zakaria Show, she said that speculation has become so frequent that she is linked to almost anyone she is seen with, whether it’s a longtime friend, a married friend, a colleague or even a manager. She added that her family now finds the situation amusing.
Malaika Arora's personal life
Malaika was previously married to Bollywood actor-producer Arbaaz Khan for two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan. She later began dating Arjun Kapoor in 2018, keeping the relationship private initially, before the two eventually parted ways in 2024.
On the work front, Malaika was last seen in a special dance number in the 2025 film Thamma. The song, Poison Baby, featuring Rashmika Mandanna alongside her, became a chartbuster, with many praising Malaika’s moves. She has also appeared in several music videos, including Yo Yo Honey Singh’s Chillgum. Malaika recently added author to her list of achievements with her book It’s Easy To Be Healthy.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORRiya Sharma
Riya Sharma is a content producer at Hindustan Times who lives and breathes entertainment. If there’s gossip making noise in Bollywood or a reality show moment breaking the internet, chances are she’s already writing about it. She loves digging out the juiciest stories, spotting viral pegs and turning it into easy-to-read content. A journalism graduate from IP University, Riya began her career as a social media executive, where she learned the art of grabbing attention in a scroll-heavy world. But her love for showbiz soon pulled her into entertainment journalism, because for her, it’s always been entertainment, entertainment and more entertainment. An artist at heart, Riya has a deep passion for acting, music and dance, which shapes how she watches and writes about films and reality shows. She loves sharing her views and reviews, especially when something excites, surprises or completely disappoints her. A hardcore reality show fan, Riya enjoys tracking every twist, task and meltdown, and breaking them down for readers who can’t get enough of high-voltage drama. Movies are equally close to her heart, whether it’s a big theatrical release or a binge-worthy OTT series, she’s always watching, and analysing what’s worth the time. She loves talking to celebrities, asking questions that go beyond the usual. When she’s not working, she’s either glued to a new web series, hunting for underrated thrillers on OTT platforms, or rewatching iconic Bollywood moments.Read More
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