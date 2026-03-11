Sorab Bedi reacts to being linked to Malaika Arora after viral party pictures: ‘People are saying several things’

Ever since pictures of Malaika Arora spending time with Splitsvilla X6 fame Sorab Bedi surfaced on social media, rumours have been rife about the nature of their bond, with many speculating that the two might be dating. Now, Sorab has addressed the buzz and clarified their relationship status. Sorab Bedi had also posted pictures with Malaika Arora on his Instagram account, which he later deleted.

Sorab Bedi reacts After the buzz took over the internet, Sorab responded to the speculation in a conversation with Times Now, setting the record straight. The actor clarified that he shares nothing more than a friendship with Malaika.

Talking about how he met Malaika, Sorab said, “Delnaz Daruwala and Vahbiz Mehta gave me a chance to walk the ramp during my modelling days. I became friends with them and started going out for parties. At one of the parties, I met Malaika (Arora) through my mentors. She is also a close friend of Delnaz and Vahbiz. Hence, Malaika and I became friends. There is nothing between us.”

Sorab also reacted to the social media response to his video with Malaika, admitting he is deeply disappointed by how it has been perceived.

He shared, “People are talking several things about us. They should think twice before speaking about a girl. It could affect her mental state. Aisa karna nahin chahiye. (They shouldn't do it). I didn't party with them for the first time. I have been partying with Vahbiz, Delnaz and Malaika for many years. I earlier used to share pictures with Malaika, but at that time, I was not a known face. Now, I am a known face; hence, it is now being noticed by people. I have shared such videos and photos before as well. Two people can be friends. We trust each other, but people took it differently.”

Malaika Arora, Sorab Bedi pictures spark dating rumours Earlier this week, several pictures and videos of Malaika dancing and enjoying her time with Splitsvilla contestant Sorab surfaced online. Sorab went to attend a party at Malaika’s restaurant in Juhu.

Sorab himself took to Instagram to share several pictures from the party he had with Malaika and others. Sharing the images, he wrote, “Congratulations @malaikaaroraofficial for @sweeneybombay (sic)." However, the post was deleted later.

In one image, Malaika is posing with Sorab, and in another short clip, she is seen dancing with Sorab. The moments sparked curiosity among social media users and left them wondering whether the two share more than just friendship.

Previously, Malaika was married to Arbaaz Khan. They were married for about two decades before they parted ways and officially divorced in 2017. They share a son, Arhaan, together. Malaika started dating Arjun Kapoor in 2016. It was only recently that it became clear they had parted ways after dating for several years. Meanwhile, Sorab was linked with Splitsvilla 16 contestant Niharika Tiwari.