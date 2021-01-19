Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with pool pic, Rahul Khanna reacts

Television personality Malaika Arora has shared a new throwback picture from her recent Goa vacation. Malaika and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, rang in the New Year at her sister, Amrita Arora's beach house in the popular tourist destination.

On Tuesday, she shared the throwback photo with the caption, "Rise n shine .... n have a lovely m healthy day." Actor Rahul Khanna had a quick reply. "Will try," he wrote.





The picture showed Malaika posing in a swimming pool. It appears to have been taken as a part of her 'photoshoot' in Goa. She'd previously posted several pictures online, wearing the same swimsuit.

Malaika is now back in Mumbai, and has been spotted out and about town, going to Pilates classes and the gym -- just like it used to be before the coronavirus lockdown.

Both Malaika and Arjun recovered from the virus last year, and had also quarantined together. Before their New Year's trip, they spent the Diwali holidays in Himachal Pradesh, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.

“He’s very entertaining,” Malaika told Zoom about quarantining with Arjun. “There’s never a dull moment with him,” she added. “With me it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”

Speaking about her experience with Covid-19, Malaika had told Mumbai Mirror, “I wasn’t able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt.”

Arjun, meanwhile, told Hindustan Times, “It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright.”





