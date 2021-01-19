Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with pool pic, Rahul Khanna reacts
- Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
Television personality Malaika Arora has shared a new throwback picture from her recent Goa vacation. Malaika and her boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor, rang in the New Year at her sister, Amrita Arora's beach house in the popular tourist destination.
On Tuesday, she shared the throwback photo with the caption, "Rise n shine .... n have a lovely m healthy day." Actor Rahul Khanna had a quick reply. "Will try," he wrote.
The picture showed Malaika posing in a swimming pool. It appears to have been taken as a part of her 'photoshoot' in Goa. She'd previously posted several pictures online, wearing the same swimsuit.
Malaika is now back in Mumbai, and has been spotted out and about town, going to Pilates classes and the gym -- just like it used to be before the coronavirus lockdown.
Both Malaika and Arjun recovered from the virus last year, and had also quarantined together. Before their New Year's trip, they spent the Diwali holidays in Himachal Pradesh, with Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor Khan.
“He’s very entertaining,” Malaika told Zoom about quarantining with Arjun. “There’s never a dull moment with him,” she added. “With me it’s more like... He keeps making fun of me.”
Speaking about her experience with Covid-19, Malaika had told Mumbai Mirror, “I wasn’t able to fathom what had happened. No one prepares for this and it hits you like a thunderbolt.”
Also read: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora spotted together for first time after Covid-19 recovery, see pics
Arjun, meanwhile, told Hindustan Times, “It took me six-eight hours to accept the situation before I could speak with the doctor. I calmed down when the doctor told me I was mostly asymptomatic. I felt mild symptoms coming in over the course so I guess it panned out alright.”
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Zubeidaa turns 20: Shyam Benegal says love story worked even without a villain
- Director Shyam Benegal goes down memory lane as his National Award winning film Zubeidaa completes two decades, recalls how Manoj Bajpayee was initially diffident to play a Maharaja and Karisma Kapoor was nervous.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mom-to-be Kareena is in a food coma after lavish lunch sent by Armaan Jain
- Kareena Kapoor has shared a picture of her lavish lunch, sent by cousin Armaan Jain. Check it out here.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Anushka Sharma celebrates India's 'inspirational victory' against Australia
- Anushka Sharma has congratulated Team India on their historic victory against Australia on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
R Madhavan: Not the guy known for fashion sense
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sherlyn accuses Sajid of exposing himself to her days after her dad's death
- Sherlyn Chopra has accused disgraced director Sajid Khan of sexual misconduct, adding that he's protected by the Bollywood 'mafia'.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
'Heard Varun Dhawan's getting married this weekend': Pahlaj spills the beans
- Pahlaj Nihalani has said that although he hasn't received an invitation, he's heard that Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal are tying the knot this weekend.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Harsh Varrdhan Kapoor: Box office has zero relevance in deciding film's quality
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Akshay Kumar connects the real Bhairon Singh with the reel one, Suniel Shetty!
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Aakanksha Singh: People think celebs fake mental health issues for publicity
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Alia Bhatt hospitalised, co-star Seema Pahwa says Bhansali runs smooth set
- After Alia Bhatt's reported hospitalisation for exertion, her Gangubai Kathiawadi co-star, Seema Pahwa, said that director Sanjay Leela Bhansali doesn't rush actors with work.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Malaika Arora drops Instagram advice with throwback pic, Rahul Khanna reacts
- Malaika Arora has shared a throwback picture from her Goa vacation with Arjun Kapoor, along with some advice. Rahul Khanna said that he'll try to follow it.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Salman Khan confirms Radhe theatrical release on Eid 2021
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kareena reveals secret to ‘glamorous’ look during pregnancy with K3G reference
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Ind vs Aus: SRK to ‘now sleep peacefully’, Amitabh recalls racial abuse, injury
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Deepika reveals first thing she does after waking up, answers fan questions
- Actor Deepika Padukone answered quirky questions in an Instagram Ask Me Anything session on Tuesday.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox