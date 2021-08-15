Malaika Arora reunites with ex-husband Arbaaz Khan for a lunch with son Arhaan Khan, see pics

Former couple Malaika Arora and Arbaaz Khan came together for lunch with their son Arhaan Khan and a few family members on Sunday afternoon. The paparazzi in Mumbai spotted the stars making their way to a popular Mumbai eatery.

Malaika Arora opted for a short black skirt and a white printed T-shirt along with a pair of red boots. Arbaaz Khan, on the other hand, stepped out wearing a white T-shirt and a pair of track pants. Arhaan also kept it casual, wearing a green T-shirt and a pair of denim pants. The trio was accompanied by Malaika's sister Amrita Arora.

The mother-son duo appeared to have left for their lunch together from Malaika's home. The duo posed for the paparazzi under her residence.

Malaika and Arbaaz's son Arhaan, 18, is currently taking a break from his studies. The actor, in an interview with a leading daily earlier this year, had said that although he's opted for a gap year, he's not wasting it away.

“I was clear that even if he does that, he should use his time well. I told him that he has to engage in various things, learn something new and not sit around wasting his time,” she said, before adding, “He has enrolled in online courses, and also invests his time in getting physically fit. Previously, that was not on his agenda, but now I see that he’s driven to eat right and follow a disciplined lifestyle. He routinely works out, which I think kids his age need to do so that they’re healthier when they get to the other side of the pandemic."

She recently revealed that she and Arhaan discussed the possibility of adopting a girl and giving her a home. “So many of my dear friends have adopted kids and it’s really amazing that kids bring so much joy to their lives. I discuss a lot of things with my son Arhaan, like how we should adopt a child someday and give her a family and a home," she told a leading daily in a separate interview.

Malaika and Arbaaz were married for 19 years before they got divorced in 2017. Malaika is currently dating Arjun Kapoor whereas Arbaaz is dating Giorgia Andriani.