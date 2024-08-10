 Malaika Arora reveals what happens when she finds 'something nasty' written about her: It messes up my day but... | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Malaika Arora reveals what happens when she finds 'something nasty' written about her: It messes up my day but...

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Aug 10, 2024 10:27 AM IST

Malaika Arora said that when people say she ‘looks amazing at 48’, it feels fantastic. She has credited her ’hard work, dedication, and focus' for her looks.

Television personality and former VJ Malaika Arora has shared how she reacts when something bad is written about her; she has been in news over her alleged breakup with longtime boyfriend, actor Arjun Kapoor. In an interview with Harpers Bazaar, Malaika also talked about people complimenting her on her looks. (Also Read | Malaika Arora rushes past Arjun Kapoor at Delhi event amid breakup rumours, he tries to shield her in crowd. Watch)

Malaika Arora said that she keeps herself mentally strong by practising yoga and meditation.
Malaika Arora said that she keeps herself mentally strong by practising yoga and meditation.

Malaika on how she reacts to mean articles

She said, “Sometimes when I find something nasty written about me, I’ll admit, it messes up my day, but I’m getting better at blocking out the noise. I work a lot on keeping myself the way I am—mentally strong and being able to reinvent myself—by practising yoga and meditation, doing my retreats, eating, and sleeping on time.”

Malaika on people praising her

The former VJ shared how people praise her. Malaika said, “When someone says, ‘You look amazing at 48,’ it feels fantastic. I don’t think people mean it in a derogatory way. It’s a compliment. At 48, if I can look the way I do, it’s due to my hard work, dedication, and focus, which is paying off. It feels great when someone asks, ‘What do you do to stay like that?’”

Malaika lauds Taylor

Praising Taylor Swift, she said that the singer is "making money, packing stadiums, and affecting economies, all at such a young age." She added that when she was the singer's age, she was "still trying to figure out what I wanted to do."

Malaika's career--films, dance songs and show judge

In her career, Malaika has also featured in many films such as Kaante (2002) and EMI (2008). She also performed in the songs Chaiyya Chaiyya (1998), Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha (1998), Maahi Ve (2002), Kaal Dhamaal (2005) and Munni Badnaam Hui (2010).

She made her debut as a film producer in 2008 with her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan. Malaika has judged several reality shows such as India's Best Dancer, MTV Supermodel of the Year, India's Next Top Model, India's Got Talent, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa, Zara Nachke Dikha, and Nach Baliye.

