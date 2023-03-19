Malaika Arora says she and Arbaaz Khan are 'not always on the same page' while co-parenting

Malaika Arora recently talked about her ex-husband Arbaaz Khan, with whom she is co-parenting son Arhaan Khan. He is 20. At an event, Malaika admitted to not agreeing with Arbaaz while sharing responsibilities as a co-parent, however, she said they have learned to co-exist. Also read: Malaika Arora recalls people telling her to not drop Khan surname after divorce Arbaaz Khan and Malaika Arora got divorced in 2017.

Malaika and Arbaaz got married in 1998. They announced their divorce in March 2016, which was finalised in 2017. While Malaika has found love again in Arjun Kapoor, Arbaaz is dating Italian model-dancer Giorgia Andriani.

Talking about co-parenting and being a single mother, Malaika said at the India Today Conclave 2023, “Co-parenting is always tough, you’re not always on the same page about a lot of things. Especially when you go your separate ways, there’s always something that doesn’t quite fit into the picture. But thankfully, both Arbaaz and me are better humans today, we’re better people today. We’re proud of the fact that we can co-exist, no love lost, and give our child all the attention that he needs, he deserves. We’re there for him every step of the way, irrespective of whether his parents are together. But, we are together as a unit. I think that’s what matters."

At the event, Malaika also opened up about being told to not drop the ‘Khan’ surname after divorce. She shared, “I had a lot of people tell me that I am making the biggest mistake of dropping the surname. Everybody said that ‘you don’t realise the weightage a surname has’. I have a lot of respect for my ex-in-laws and my ex-family. They have given me a lot of love. Just being able to drop that surname and go back to my maiden name, it gave me a sense of self. That’s what made me feel I could do anything or take on anything in life.”

Malaika is best known for her special dance numbers--Chaiyya Chaiyya (Dil Se), Maahi Ve (Kaante) and Munni Badnaam Hui (Dabangg). She was last seen in her reality show, Moving In With Malaika. It streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

