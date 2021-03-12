IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here

  • Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST

Television personality Malaika Arora is showing off her beach bod and her pun game. On Friday, she took to Instagram to share a picture of herself at a beach, and captioned it, "Beach bum."

The picture showed Malaika, with her back to the camera, wearing a black swimsuit. She didn't identify the location, but Malaika was in Goa to ring in the New Year recently. Before that, she made trips to the Maldives.

Her sister, Amrita, and model Gabriella Demetriades took to the comments section of her post and dropped fire emojis. "Hotness overload," a fan wrote.

Malaika and her boyfriend, Arjun Kapoor, welcomed the New Year at Amrita's beach property in Goa. They shared regular social media updates for their fans.

Before that, they accompanied Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor to Himachal Pradesh, where Saif and Arjun were filming Bhoot Police. The couples spent the Diwali break together in Dharamshala.

Arjun and Malaika made their relationship Instagram official in 2019, during a trip to the Maldives for his birthday.

Also read: Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora and Karisma Kapoor visit Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor’s newborn. See photos

Arjun said in an interview that they felt secure about not hiding things from the public. “We’ve come out because we feel the media has given us dignity. There’s a certain understanding the media has... they’ve been respectful, kind, honest and decent about it. That is why I felt comfortable. You recoil when there’s a certain ‘gandhagi’ that comes with the territory. When purposely people irk you by saying, writing or asking things... there hasn’t been any of that,” he said in an interview with Filmfare.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
malaika arora malaika arora vacation arjun kapoor amrita arora

Related Stories

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time last month.
Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan became parents for the second time last month.
bollywood

After Kareena shares first picture of second baby, Karisma and Malaika react

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 08, 2021 04:54 PM IST
  • Kareena Kapoor's friends and family members reacted to her Women's Day post, in which she shared the first picture of her second son.
READ FULL STORY
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
A glimpse of Manish Malhotra's house party.
bollywood

Gauri stuns in black as she joins Malaika, Karan at Manish Malhotra’s bash

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 04, 2021 08:38 AM IST
  • Gauri Khan, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor joined Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora at Manish Malhotra's residence on Wednesday evening.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
Tanushree Dutta took the viral Don't Rush challenge.
bollywood

Tanushree looks svelte in new dance video, fans say '2000's kids crush is back'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 08:17 PM IST
  • Tanushree Dutta looked svelte in a new video, in which she took the Don't Rush challenge. Fans showered her with praise for her 'incredible transformation'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
Aamir Khan and Elli AvrRam in Har Funn Maula.
bollywood

When Elli AvrRam asked perfectionist Aamir Khan for extra take on Har Funn Maula

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:58 PM IST
  • Elli AvrRam recalled an incident while shooting Har Funn Maula with Aamir Khan, when she insisted that they do another take, even though Aamir was convinced they had what they needed.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
The many moods of Sara Ali Khan.(Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Sara Ali Khan struggles to keep a straight face as she pouts for the paparazzi

By HT Entertainment Desk
UPDATED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:47 PM IST
  • A funny video of Sara Ali Khan, trying her best to maintain a steely expression for the paparazzi, but regularly breaking into laughter, has been shared online.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon is the son of actor Poonam Dhillon.
bollywood

Anmol Thakeria Dhillon: I bagged my first film all on my own, it wasn’t through any reference from my mom Poonam Dhillon

By Rishabh Suri
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:44 PM IST
Actor Anmol Thakeria Dhillon talks about his recent Bollywood debut with Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Tuesdays & Fridays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
Shraddha Kapoor has shared a special birthday post for her mother.
bollywood

Shraddha Kapoor poses on beach with 'birthday mommy', credits 'baapu' for pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:19 PM IST
  • Shraddha Kapoor posed on the beach with her mother, Shivangi Kolhapure, for a picture clicked by Shakti Kapoor. She posted the photo to wish her mom a happy birthday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
Actor Aftab Shivdasani feels OTT content will keep filmmakers on their toes.
bollywood

Aftab Shivdasani: Films are releasing but not all of them will lure audiences to the cinemas

By Juhi Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 07:13 PM IST
Actor Aftab Shivdasani says if filmmakers now make the same boring stuff then people will not pay money and watch it in cinemas
READ FULL STORY
Close
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
Ashish Vidyarthi took to Instagram to inform everyone that he has tested positive for Covid-19.
bollywood

Ashish Vidyarthi hospitalised after Covid-19 diagnosis, shares video

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:47 PM IST
  • Ashish Vidyarthi, in a video shared on his Instagram page, revealed that he has tested positive for Covid-19. He said that he has no symptoms, as of now.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
Priyanka Chopra interviewed by Oprah Winfrey.
bollywood

After Meghan Markle, Oprah Winfrey set to interview Priyanka Chopra

ANI
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:31 PM IST
American talk show host Oprah Winfrey is set to interview Priyanka Chopra Jonas after her bombshell tell-all interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna are currently enjoying a beachside holiday.
bollywood

Twinkle posts funny vacation photos with Akshay, reveals how to prevent divorce

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 06:17 PM IST
  • As Twinkle Khanna shared 'Instagram vs reality' photos with Akshay Kumar from their beach holiday, Sikandar Kher had a funny query. See it here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
Salman Khan and Somy Ali reportedly dated for eight years.
bollywood

Somy apologises to Salman for being 'pathetic actor', says Suniel yelled at her

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Somy Ali, who in her short Bollywood career worked with some of the biggest actors of the 90s, has apologised to her old co-stars, including Salman Khan and Saif Ali Khan, for being a 'pathetic actor'.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
Preity Zinta and Gene Goodenough have been together for a decade.
bollywood

Preity Zinta reveals why husband Gene Goodenough thinks of her as 'maalkin'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 05:43 PM IST
  • Preity Zinta revealed that she misled Gene Goodenough into believing that the Hindi word for wife is 'maalkin'. She also said that Salman Khan taught him cuss words.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
Malaika Arora has shared a new picture on Instagram.
bollywood

Malaika Arora shows off beach bod and pun game, all in one post. See here

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:52 PM IST
  • Malaika Arora on Friday took to Instagram to share a picture of her 'beach bum'. Check her post out here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
Gauahar Khan and Zaid Darbar tied the knot in December last year.
bollywood

Gauahar gave Zaid ‘no attention’ during first meeting, then he slid into her DMs

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Gauahar Khan shared her wedding video on her YouTube channel. In it, she and Zaid Darbar reminisced about their first meeting at a supermarket, and how they fell in love.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
Katrina Kaif's sister Isabelle Kaif marks her Bollywood debut with Time To Dance,
bollywood

Here's how Katrina Kaif helped her sister Isabelle prep for Time To Dance

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:45 PM IST
  • Isabelle Kaif will make her debut with Time To Dance. Ahead of the movie's release, she revealed the piece of advice she received from her sister, Katrina Kaif.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
Sara Ali Khan at a shoot in Mumbai. (All photos by Varinder Chawla)
bollywood

Spotted: Mira Rajput waves to paparazzi, Sara Ali Khan shoots for new project

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAR 12, 2021 04:04 PM IST
Mira Rajput was seen in on her day out in Mumbai. She waved to the paparazzi, who spotted her in Juhu. Even Sara Ali Khan was seen in a pretty dress, gearing up for a shoot.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP