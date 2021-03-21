Malaika Arora signals arrival of summers with stunning swimsuit pic, see here
- Malaika Arora has shared a new picture of herself, splashing about in a pool wearing a swimsuit, to signal the arrival of summers. See here.
Malaika Arora has announced the arrival of the summer season with an Instagram post. On Sunday, she shared a picture of herself, splashing about in a pool, wearing a swimsuit.
The photo was a part of photographer Dabboo Ratnani's calendar shoot. She wrote in the caption, "Summer is here," in all-caps. Maheep Kapoor, the aunt of Malaika's boyfriend Arjun, dropped heart emojis in the comments section.
On Friday, Malaika had shared a video of herself twerking at the gym. "Twerking my way into the weekend ...... wiggle, wiggle .... let’s see Wat you got . Share ur videos," she'd captioned it.
Malaika is a regular fixture at her gym and is photographed by the paparazzi on an almost-daily basis. Her social media posts largely revolve around fitness, in addition to updates about her family.
Also read: Malaika Arora is twerking her way into the weekend and fans can't keep calm. Watch video
She was spotted last week at her sister Amrita Arora's house in Mumbai, where she attended a brunch along with their friend, Kareena Kapoor. Kareena recently gave birth to her second son, and Malaika was among the many friends and family members who paid her and Saif Ali Khan a visit at their new house.
Malaika and Arjun confirmed their relationship in 2019, and have since been fielding questions about possibly tying the knot. “I will tell all of you all when I am getting married. There are no plans as of right now," Arjun said in 2020, during an interaction with fans organised by Bollywood Hungama.
