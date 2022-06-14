Malaika Arora, sister Amrita Arora smile, wave to paparazzi outside mom’s Mumbai home. Watch

Malaika Arora never fails to turn heads. On Monday, the reality TV judge was seen with sister Amrita Arora, as they made their way out of their mother Joyce’s Mumbai house. In videos and photos shared on social media, Malaika and Amrita, who earlier acted in films, smiled and waved as they were being photographed by the paparazzi. Read more: Malaika Arora, Kareena Kapoor, Amrita Arora show how to make a grand entrance

Malaika was dressed casually in a pair of ripped jeans, sleeveless top and a cap. She completed her look with a pair of white sneakers. Amrita wore a pair of black shorts and a grey T-shirt layered with a brown shirt. She paired her outfit with yellow slip-ons. They both carried handbags. Fans on social media left ‘fire’ emojis on their video shared on a paparazzo account.

Malaika and Amrita often get photographed together, while out and about in Mumbai – from visiting actor Kareena Kapoor’s home to stepping out together to attend filmmaker Karan Johar’s birthday bash. The sisters also share pictures from their vacations together. Malaika and Amrita were joined by their mother on a recent holiday in the Himalayas.

Sharing a picture with Amrita and Joyce, Malaika wrote on Instagram in May, “Ananda = Happiness. I don't know what else to say. In a place that makes me happy, with the people that make me happy, there's not much more I can ask for. Its rare that someone captures a picture so candid at a time so perfect that you just know this one's going to go into the ‘Can’t believe I am surrounded by so much love’ pile. Home is Mum. Home is US."

Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora with their mother Joyce on a vacation.

Recently, after Karan Johar’s 50th birthday bash in Mumbai on May 25, Amrita shared a series of screenshots of social media users fat-shamming her. Amrita said she was criticised for a photo she shared from Karan’s party featuring her with Malaika and Kareena. She wrote on Instagram Stories, “Got a lot of hate on my weight gain! I own it. I love it. My weight, my problem! Since when has everything become everyone’s issue!” Malaika, Kareena and many other celebs came out in her support and re-shared Amrita’s Instagram Stories.

