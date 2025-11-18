Malaika Arora: These days I’m very clear about what excites me

When Malaika Arora performed in Chaiyya Chaiyya decades ago, never did she imagine it woul still be setting the bar for dance numbers. She says, “Not in my wildest dreams did I imagine that! Chaiyya Chaiyya was magical, but I didn’t have a clue it would become so iconic, nor that I’d still be referenced all these years later. I never set out to be a benchmark—I just kept challenging myself, enjoying the stage, and respecting the craft. The love I continue to receive is truly humbling and motivates me to keep pushing boundaries, no matter my age.” Malaika Arora

Today when approached for songs, what is it that she looks for? “These days, I’m very clear about what excites me and challenges me. It has to be more than just a catchy tune the choreography, the styling, the energy, and honestly, respect from the team matter a lot. I need to feel connected to the project and that my presence adds real value and allows me to express myself in new ways,” she says.