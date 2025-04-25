Malavika Mohanan slams male actors for faking feminism: ‘They know how to put on the mask of being woke’

Actor Malavika Mohanan has slammed the deep-rooted misogyny in the film industry. She has criticised male co-stars who pretend to be feminists, saying they "know how to put on a mask. Also read: Malavika Mohanan admits ‘navel obsession’ is very real in South films, recalls being trolled for being too skinny Malavika Mohanan will play one of the female leads in Maruthi's The Raja Saab.

What Malavika Mohanan said

Malavika shared her views during an interview with Hauterrfly. Malavika said, "I don’t think this disparity has ever ended in the film industry. I also think that men have really gotten smart, and I have seen this in a lot of male actors, suddenly, in the last 5–6 years, they know how to put on the mask of being woke."

She added, “They know exactly what lines to say that make them come across like a feminist, as a very forward-thinking person, someone who treats women as equals. And I have seen them go back from the public eye and become the most misogynistic person ever. It's hypocrisy."

What’s next for Malavika

In 2024, Malavika starred in the Tamil film Thangalaan and the Hindi film Yudhra. She will soon share the screen with Prabhas in the Telugu film The Raja Saab. The film also stars Nidhhi Agerwal and Riddhi Kumar. Sanjay Dutt is rumoured to play a cameo in the film, though an official announcement has yet to be made. The film went on floors in 2022 but was officially announced in 2024. She will also be seen with Karthi in the Tamil film Sardar 2, apart from Hridayapoorvam in Malayalam.

Malavika will be acting with Mohanlal for the first time in Hridayapoorvam, directed by Sathyan Anthikad. Recently, she hit back at fan pointing out 33 year age gap between her and Mohanlal. A fan wrote, “65 year old man playing the love interest of a 30 year old. What is with these veteran actors desperate to play roles that don't fit their ages?” Mohanlal is 64 and Malavika is 31. She hit back, asking them who said she was romancing Mohanlal in the film, “who told you it’s a love interest? Stop judging people and a film with your half baked baseless assumptions.”