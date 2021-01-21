Malavika Mohanan: Theatres have been shut for months, need to be revived
Actor Malavika Mohanan is on a professional high. Her latest release, Master, alongside Vijay and Vijay Setupathy is doing really well, also considering how it’s the first major release of 2021.
She says that she is ‘finally’ at a stage in her career where she can say she is really happy. “Especially how things are moving right now. For instance, something like Beyond The Clouds (2017) gives you critical acclaim, a certain kind of respect. That is from a very niche audience. A film like Master puts you in the public spotlight. Then combination of these two facts has bene getting me so much work. It’s lovely to be getting so many good offers I can choose from,” says the 27-year-old.
Having started her career with a filmmaker like Majid Majidi in Beyond The Clouds, Mohanan has since worked with the best of makers and actors, like Rajinikanth in Petta (2019).
Master marks her first success this year. What had grabbed headline some time back is Tamil Nadu government allowing theatres to run at 100 percent capacity. This order was soon revoked by the Centre, considering the Covid pandemic is still very much there.
The actor reveals that she was glad with the initial decision. “We are around people all the time, it’s not like theatres would put you in closer proximity than you would be in an aeroplane or restaurant. It just comes down to taking all the right precautions, wearing a mask all the times. This is unfortunately what the new normal is,” says Mohanan.
Adding that such steps are required to revive the theatre industry, she continues, “They have been shut down for 10 months, we don’t want theatre culture to die. It’s a huge industry which contributes and feeds so many people. Obviously theatres need to take the right precautions, like sanitise frequently.”
