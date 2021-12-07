Mallika Dua reveals people are saying ‘nazar lag gayi hai’ after father Vinod Dua’s death: ‘I feel empty’

Actor-comedian Mallika Duarecently lost her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua. On Tuesday, Mallika shared a selfie of herself and penned a note where she mentioned how people are telling her "nazar lag gayi hai logon ki (people have cast evil eye on you.)” Mallika lost her mother Chinna Dua to Covid in June.

"Human life is a small small part of our journeys. Everyone must go. I hope I am able to live a tiny fraction of the life my angels lived. I doubt it but maybe they will conspire to make it happen as they always did. In the evergreen words of my friend Sunil Grover, Jindagi barbad ho geeya (My life is ruined)," she wrote.

Mallika Dua posts selfie after father Vinod Dua's demise. (Instagram/@mallikadua)

"Once again, turning to humor to give a voice to my emptiness. Thank you for sending so much love and hope. Some try to tell me ki nazar lag gayi hummein logon ki (People have cast evil eye on us). I will never ever fall prey to that. If anything, it's just pure love and blessings. My parents were walking talking hearts. No such thing as nazar when you yourself are the entire universe," she added.

"It has taken me an hour to type just this because I feel empty. Hollowed out. Whatever I was made of has been taken out of me. I know it's temporary. It won't' last forever. Nothing does," Mallika concluded.

Vinod Dua died at the age of 67 after battling Covid-19 related complications. Announcing the news of her father's death, Mallika had written a lengthy tribute. “Our irreverent, fearless and extraordinary father, Vinod Dua has passed away. He lived an inimitable life, rising from the refugee colonies of Delhi to the peak of journalistic excellence for over 42 years, always, always speaking truth to power. He is now with our mom, his beloved wife Chinna in heaven where they will continue to sing, cook, travel and drive each other up the wall,” she wrote.