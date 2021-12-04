Vicky Kaushal, Dia Mirza, Shweta Bachchan offer support to Mallika Dua after dad Vinod Dua's death

Bollywood celebrities Vicky Kaushal, Shweta Bachchan, Dia Mirza and Sonali Bendre were among the many celebrities who offered condolences to Mallika Dua after the death of her father, veteran journalist Vinod Dua.

On Saturday evening, comedian and actor Mallika Dua took to Instagram and informed fans and followers about Vinod Dua's death. She shared a picture of him laughing, along with a note in his memory.

Vicky Kaushal took to the comments section and wrote, “Love and strength to you Mallika.” Farhan Akhtar added, “Love and condolences.” Shweta Bachchan and Sonali Bendre also dropped similar comments. Zoya Akhtar wrote, “I am so sorry. Sending you all my love and strength.”

Aditi Rao Hydari said, “Love and prayers to you and the family Mallika… big hug and healing.” Dia Mirza also said, “Love and strength to you and your family Mallika Deepest Condolences. Respect.” Gauahar Khan said that she would keep Mallika and her sister in her prayers. “Praying for all the strength for u n ur sister ! Truly a hero in journalism, brought up very strong kids . May god keep ur parents happy in heaven ! Stay strong n lovely as u are Mallika !” her comment read.

Vishal Dadlani wrote, “Love and strength, @mallikadua. My heart breaks for you, as well as for the rest of us. His strength and his immaculate ability to ask the brave questions were truly inspirational.”

In her note, Mallika called Vinod the ‘most courageous, irreverent, compassionate and funny man’ she knows. “A self made, lion-hearted legend who roared in rebellion till his last breath. He feared nothing, least of all death. Thank you for being the BEST dad in the world. I’m sure you and mama are eating chapli kebab and discussing ‘Mallika itna kyun ladti hai sabse. Kaise manage karegi (Why does Mallika fight with everyone so much? How will she manage?)’” a part of her post read.

Through the week, Mallika kept followers updated about his health and said that he wasn't keeping well since earlier this year.