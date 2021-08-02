Maniesh Paul: Shooting was chaotic before, now quieter

There used to be a sense of chaos while working on set before pandemic, and that has gone missing with the Covid-19 crisis taking over our lives, feels actor Maniesh Paul, who’s spending his birthday with a wish of going on a hugging spree soon.

“I did a couple of shows recently, and everything has changed. The shows happen with chroma background, and the audience is not there. It’s a different game altogether. All the artistes have to get used to a new decorum and working style,” admits Paul, who turns 40 on August 3.

He shares how everyone was used to this “rush”, with so much happening all around, but now one needs to have a different mindset.

“It has become quieter. Earlier, we’d have people chit-chatting, spot dada, light men, someone talking outside while shooting was going on inside. The energy on the set has definitely gone down,” says the actor, known for his hosting gigs.

Then there’s fear of the virus looming in everyone’s head every time. “We look at each other and want to give each other a hug. But we don’t. My vanity van used to be a mohalla, but now we’ve to take care, and now fewer people are around the vanity. We’re trying to cut the entourage. If we take care of all these things for some time, things will get better,” says Paul, who made his acting debut in 2013 with Mickey Virus.

Ask him what he misses the most, and he is quick to respond, “hugging people”. And that’s what is his birthday wish.

Talking about celebration plans, he reveals, “We’re not doing much, but simply spend time with my family and close friends. This is the second year where we won’t be partying for two reasons. First, we’ve to take care of the protocols. Second, I don’t feel like partying. I cannot be so selfish that I’m having a great time when so many people are still suffering,” adds the actor, who will soon resume shooting for Jug Jugg Jeeyo.

In fact, for Paul, birthdays are always an emotional affair. “I don’t believe in birthday resolutions. I think it’s just another day, but I do really feel happy on that day. I also feel very emotional on that day. I don’t know why. So, I’m just looking forward to being with my family and making the most of the time,” he signs off.