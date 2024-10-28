Manish Malhotra celebrates 30 years of friendship with '90's superstars' Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, Urmila

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra got nostalgic as he shared pictures with his '90s superstar heroines' – Kajol, Karisma Kapoor, Raveena Tandon, and Urmila Matondkar. Taking to Instagram on Monday, he posted a bunch of selfies with the actors. (Also Read | Kajol says her children Nysa and Yug do not understand her sense of humour) Manish Malhotra dedicated a post to Raveena Tandon, Urmila Matondkar, Kajol, and Karisma Kapoor.

Manish shares pics with Kajol, Karisma, Raveena, Urmila

The pictures were clicked at the Diwali party hosted by Manish at his Mumbai home last week. The first photo featured Manish and Kajol smiling for the selfie. She wore a red outfit. Karisma Kapoor leaned on Manish for a picture. She was seen in a traditional outfit.

Manish pens note talking about their friendship

The next picture featured Raveena Tandon and Urmila smiling for the camera. While Raveena wore a golden outfit, Urmila Matondkar was seen in a blue suit. The last photo also featured Manish and Kajol holding each other. Sharing the photos, Manish wrote, "All my 90 s Superstar Heroines (sparkling heart emojis) looking STUNNING (star-struck emoji).

Manish gets nostalgic

“I have costumed and styled so many films, superhits, iconic songs for them and we have travelled the world together for the shoots.. .. it’s been 30 years and more we continue to have that bond, warmth and friendship .. in an industry where they say friendships don’t last we are testimony of the fact that friendships do last and we continue to work together to .. They are the most Special to me (two hearts emoji) #festivaltime .. #home … #diwali #friendsforever #loyalty #love,” Manish wrote. Kajol, Karisma, Raveena, and Urmila have worked in many films with Manish as the fashion designer.

Kajol, Raveena, Karisma's projects

Kajol features in the Netflix India film Do Patti with Kriti Sanon. The film, directed by debutant Shashanka Chaturvedi, started streaming from October 25. The film also stars Shaheer Sheikh. Kajol's other projects include the action thriller Maharani - Queen of Queens, where she reunites with Prabhudeva after 27 years.

Raveena was recently seen in Ghudchadi alongside Sanjay Dutt. Directed by Binoy Gandh, it also features Khushalii Kumar and Parth Samthaan. She will also be seen in Welcome to the Jungle. The cast also includes Akshay Kumar, Sanjay Dutt, Arshad Warsi, Disha Patani, Lara Dutta, and Paresh Rawal.

Karisma is currently seen as one of the judges on India's Best Dancer 4 alongside Geeta Kapur and Terence Lewis. She will be seen headlining the show Brown, which also stars Helen and Soni Razdan. Urmila was last seen in a special song Bewafa Beauty back in the 2018 film, Blackmail.