Manoj Bajpayee recalls 'depressing' time when Satya got stalled after Gulshan Kumar's murder: 'The producer got scared'

Manoj Bajpayee is known for speaking his mind. The actor, who recently completed his 100th film in the Indian film industry with Bhaiyya Ji, has portrayed a variety of characters. In a recent interview with Sushant Sinha for his YouTube channel, Manoj remembered the ‘depressing’ and ‘frustrating’ time when Satya got delayed after Gulshan Kumar's murder. (Also read: Manoj Bajpayee reveals he gets scolded by vegetable vendors for bargaining) Manoj Bajpayee recently revealed that Satya got stalled post Gulshan Kumar's murder.

Manoj reveals frustrating time when Satya was delayed

Manoj, while remembering the uncertain turn of events, said, “When I got Satya, I didn’t tell anybody. Not even my roommate and friends in Mumbai. I was always paranoid that the movie might get cancelled, which is what briefly happened. Gulshan Kumar was murdered five days after we began shooting. The film was halted because the producer got scared. Gulshan Kumar’s murder was a huge incident in the industry, and we were making a movie about the Mumbai mafia. The producer got so scared, he shut it down. Our careers, which were just about to begin, were brought to an abrupt halt.”

He further added, “After about a week, Ram Gopal Varma found Bharat Shah (financer). And then filming began again. We gave Satya our all. That one week was very difficult for us all. None of us had any idea what to do. Satya was our only hope. That uncertainty was very depressing and frustrating. I had decided that I would not lose hope until Ram Gopal Varma says, 'It's over. This film won't be made now.' But he never said that, he would only say that we’re pausing temporarily. After eight days, we got the good news that we are restarting the film.”

About Manoj Bajpayee

Manoj made his Bollywood debut with Shekhar Kapur's Bandit Queen. He later gained popularity with films like Satya, Kaun, Shool, Zubeidaa and Aks. The actor also played crucial roles in movies like Veer-Zaara, Rajneeti, Aarakshan, Gangs of Wasseypur, Special 26, Aligarh and Naam Shabana.

Manoj will ne next seen in the Indo-American film - The Fable and The Family Man - Season 3.