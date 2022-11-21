Manushi Chhillar dating businessman Nikhil Kamath (Exclusive)

Former model, beauty pageant winner and actor, Manushi Chhillar isn’t single. We have exclusively learnt that Chhillar, 25 is dating businessman, Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath, 35. From what we have heard, the two have been seeing each other since 2021. The lovebirds who have kept their affair under wraps, often go on trips together, Rishikesh being their latest one.

A source close to the two shares, “The two have been going quite strong. They have even moved in together. Currently, Manushi is focused on her Bollywood career, thus she doesn’t wish to talk about her love life as it might take away the attention. Their friends and family are well-versed with each other and the two wish to keep it low-key.

For those who are unaware, Kamath had an intimate wedding with Amanda Puravankara on April 18, 2019, in Florence, Italy. Within a year the couple got separated and from what we have gathered, the two are divorced since 2021.

Chhillar, on the other hand, has been in the limelight since 20117, however, not once has reports of her dating someone made headlines. She made her Bollywood debut earlier this year with Samrat Prithviraj, where she played Sanyogita opposite Akshay Kumar.

Despite repeated attempts Chhillar and her team didn’t respond to our query. Kamath’s team refused to comment on the matter.