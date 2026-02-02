Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji's film earns just over ₹2 crore on 1st Monday

Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: The film, starring Rani Mukerji, has been going steady in India. As per Sacnilk.com, Mardaani 3 earned nearly ₹20 crore in India so far. The film has been directed by Abhiraj Minwala. Mardaani 3 box office collection day 4: Rani Mukerji in a still from the film.

Mardaani 3 domestic box office collection On day 1, the film earned ₹4 crore, on day 2, it collected ₹6.25 crore and on day 3, the film minted ₹7.25 crore. On day 4, Mardaani 3 earned ₹2.15 crore nett in India as per early estimates. So far, the film has collected ₹19.65 crore nett.

About Mardaani 3 The film released in theatres on Friday. It is produced by Aditya Chopra. Mardaani 3 carries forward the franchise's legacy of hard-hitting, socially relevant storytelling. While Mardaani spotlighted the grim world of human trafficking and Mardaani 2 explored the chilling mind of a brutal serial offender, the third instalment dives into yet another dark and urgent social issue, reinforcing the series' reputation for impactful, issue-driven cinema.

Written by Aayush Gupta, Mardaani 3 also stars Janki Bodiwala and Mallika Prasad. The plot follows Rani's character, SSP Shivani Shivaji Roy, as she investigates the case of 93 young girls who have gone missing over the past three months. The first film, Mardaani, released in 2014, was directed by Pradeep Sarkar. Mardaani 2 was helmed by Gopi Puthran.

What Rani said about the film On Monday, Rani, via a statement, said that cinema not only entertains but also has the power to speak to people's conscience. She hopes that Mardaani 3 makes the audience uncomfortable with its focus on the topic of child trafficking. In a statement, released by YRF, Rani, who has donned the cop uniform for the third time to play the cop, said the love shown by the audiences is overwhelming.

"This film belongs to every viewer who believes that cinema can do more than entertain... it can maybe speak to our conscience. If Mardaani 3 has moved you, disturbed you, or made you think - then it has done its job. Discomfort is where change begins. Our girls do not need our sympathy. They need our protection. They need our courage. They need our voices right now and not tomorrow because just a film alone cannot bring change. Change begins in our homes, in our schools, in our streets. It begins when we teach our sons how to respect, when we empower our daughters with confidence and when we stand up for a girl child who cannot stand up for herself," she said as quoted by news agency PTI.

"Every daughter of this country deserves safety, dignity, education and the freedom to dream without fear," she said, adding that she is humbled by how the fans have connected with the message of the film.