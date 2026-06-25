New to Mirzapur? Meet Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna and Guddu who rule, rebel and survive in the crime saga

Mirzapur has been one of the most popular web shows in India since the streaming boom began in the country. The show, which began in 2018, has had three successful seasons. The impact and popularity of the series is such that it has become one of the few shows to be adapted for the big screen. On Thursday, the makers unveiled the film’s much-awaited teaser. Since the film is set in 2018, it brings back several beloved characters who died in earlier seasons, much to the excitement of fans. Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu and Ali Fazal play lead roles in Mirzapur.

But who are Kaleen Bhaiya, Munna Tripathi, and his arch-rival Guddu Pandit? How did their rivalry shape the show, and to what extent did they go to create their bhaukaal? For those new to the show, let’s take a deep dive into the character introductions and the basic storyline of the series.

The Tripathi family Akhandanand Tripathi, popularly known as Kaleen Bhaiya in the show, is a character played by Pankaj Tripathi. On the surface, he is a calm, calculated carpet exporter, but he is the one who actually rules Mirzapur as an iron-fisted, ruthless don. In the garb of a carpet export business, he runs a multi-million-dollar illicit enterprise involving guns, drugs, and carpets. Unlike other characters in the show, he rarely loses control — making him one of the most dangerous men in the series.

Munna Tripathi, played by Divyenndu, is Kaleen Bhaiya’s only son. He is a power-hungry, reckless heir desperate to inherit his father’s criminal empire. Hot-headed and impulsive, he lacks his father's discipline and patience. His hunger for power and his rivalry with Guddu Pandit become one of the central forces driving the violence in Mirzapur.

Beena (Rasika Dugal), Kaleen Bhaiya’s wife, is one of the most complex characters in the show. She is trapped in a controlling marriage and also faces exploitation, but she uses her subtle influence and intelligence to survive and take revenge while often making things difficult for Kaleen Bhaiya in unexpected ways.