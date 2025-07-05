Metro In Dino box office collection day 2: Anurag Basu's film sees growth in business, makes over 6 crore

Box office report

The report states that Metro in Dino has collected ₹6.33 crore on the second day, as per early estimates. The total stands at ₹9.83 crore. The business saw a growth after day 1. The opening day collection was ₹3.5

When it comes to occupancy, the film had an overall 27.18 per cent occupancy in Hindi on Saturday. The morning shows saw 11.65 per cent footfall, while afternoon shows registered 30.95 per cent footfall. The evening shows had 38.95 per cent footfall. The romantic film was released on July 4.

Life in a Metro, which was released in 2007, was a sleeper hit. It has opened at just ₹80 lakh upon release. However, it built on its word of mouth to end up with a lifetime domestic collection of over ₹24 crore.

About Metro in Dino

With music composed by Pritam, this film is the spiritual sequel to Anurag Basu's 2007 hit Life... In A Metro, which starred Irrfan. Notably, Konkona Sensharma is the only lead from the original cast to reprise her role in the sequel. Sticking to the concept from the first part, the film follows the lives of four couples as they navigate the highs and lows of love and commitment in different cities.

The musical romantic drama is written and directed by Anurag Basu and produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions. The film weaves together several stories of contemporary couples and features an ensemble cast, including Anupam Kher, Neena Gupta, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sara Ali Khan, Ali Fazal, and Fatima Sana Shaikh. The film opened to a positive response from critics.

According to a review by Hindustan Times, the film is a “messy-yet-beautiful ode to modern-day romance, is elevated by Pritam's score”.

“The screenplay and story are by Basu, and there’s something magical that he brings to the big screen. One of the most innovative filmmakers of our time, he has touched upon a plethora of subjects- from identity crisis, to loneliness, to infidelity (pronounced hilariously as 'infertility' by Pankaj Tripathi's character), to loss- and condensed them into a 162-minute film,” read the review.