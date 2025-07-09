Metro in Dino box office collection day 6: Anurag Basu film keeps momentum midweek, crosses 24 crore

Metro in Dino box office collection day 6: Anurag Basu's film, featuring an ensemble cast including Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Neena Gupta, Anupam Kher, Konkona Sen Sharma, Pankaj Tripathi, and Ali Fazal, has been holding steady at the box office. As per Sacnilk, the film has raked in over ₹24 crore in its first 6 days of release. (Also read: Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De drops cryptic post on dharma after pictures of him with Samantha Ruth Prabhu surface) Metro In Dino box office collection day 6: Sara Ali Khan, Aditya Roy Kapur, Anupam Kher, Pankaj Tripathi, Konkona Sen Sharma, Fatima Sana Shaikh, Ali Fazal and Neena Gupta film opened to positive reviews. (PTI Photo) (PTI06_04_2025_000179B)(PTI)

Metro in Dino box office

The latest update points out that Metro in Dino collected ₹1.95 crore on Wednesday. It is the lowest single-day collection of the film so far. The number may appear small if compared with some of the big Bollywood releases of recent times but is a good achievement for a film of this scale and genre. The film made an opening day haul of ₹3.5 crore. The film concluded its opening weekend on a promising note, amassing a total box office collection of ₹16.17 crore.

The overall collections now stand at ₹ 24.2 crore.

About the film

Metro In Dino is the spiritual sequel to Life... In A Metro (2007), which was also directed by Anurag Basu, and starred Irrfan. Konkona Sen Sharma is the sole lead from the original cast to reprise her role in the new installment. The sequel delves into the lives of four new couples as they navigate the ups and downs of love and relationships across different cities. Produced by T-Series Films and Anurag Basu Productions, the film received a positive response from critics upon its release.

“The hero of the film- the music. It’s a pity it hasn’t managed to top the charts before the film’s release, because it truly sucks you in and makes you stay seated. Pritam deserves applause for his compositions, while lyricists Sandeep Srivastava, Mayur Puri, Anurag Sharma, Qaisar Ul Jafri, Neelesh Mishra and Momin Khan Momin weave some lovely songs,” read an excerpt from the HT review of the film.