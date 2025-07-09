Raj Nidimoru's wife Shhyamali De drops cryptic post on dharma after pictures of him with Samantha Ruth Prabhu surface

Rumours of filmmaker Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo, dating actor Samantha Ruth Prabhu were again in the swirl when the actor posted several photos from her trip to Detroit, Michigan on Instagram. In the new post, Raj made multiple appearances, sparking further speculation about their relationship. Now Raj’s wife, writer Shhyamali De, dropped a cryptic post on dharma. (Also read: Samantha Ruth Prabhu holds Raj Nidimoru close as they enjoy a trip in the US, fans say they are ‘finally official’) Raj Nidimoru married writer Shhyamali De in 2015 but he's rumoured to be dating Samantha Ruth Prabhu,

What Shhyamali posted

Taking to her Instagram Stories, Shhyamali shared a note which read, "Been there. Done that." She also dropped a post on dharma, where Arjuna asked, “If not victory or defeat then what matters?” In response, Krishna said, “Dharma alone matters.” Another picture was a list of names under the headline, ‘Life’s great golden rule.'

Take a look:

Shhyamali via Instagram Stories.

Samantha's post featured Raj

Samantha was in Michigan where she attended the Telugu Association of North America (TANA) 2025 edition. In one of the pictures, it was Raj Nidimoru, one half of the Raj & DK duo, who affectionately had his arm around Samantha as they walked together in perfect sync. In the second picture, Samantha and Raj Nidimoru are seated side by side at a restaurant, sharing a meal with friends.

She captioned the photo series as, “Detroit (heart and evil eye emoji)."

Samantha and Raj worked together for the web series, The Family Man and Citadel: Honey Bunny. While neither party confirmed nor denied the rumour, they have often been spotted together.

Raj is married to Shhyamali De, and they share a daughter. Samantha was married to Naga Chaitanya, but they split in 2021. The actor recently launched her production house, Tralala Moving Pictures. Subham is the first film she produced under it.