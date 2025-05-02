Mika Singh says Salman Khan treats him like an equal after 2 drinks: ‘But apko pata rehna chaiye ki woh Salman hai'

Singer Mika Singh has given many superhit songs for Salman Khan, like Jumme Ki Raat, and Aaj Ki Party to name a few. The singer opened up about the bond he shares with the superstar in a podcast interaction with Shubhankar Mishra on his YouTube channel. Mika shared that he has known Salman for years and he has been extremely supportive and warm to him. (Also read: Mika Singh removed Katrina Kaif's name from a song on Salman Khan's request? Singer responds) Mika Singh opened up about his equation with Salman Khan.

What Mika said

During the interaction, Mika said, “Mujhe jab bhi mauka milta hain Salman Khan bhai se milne ka, toh woh bohot open ho jaate hain. Do drink ke baad woh aisa karte hain jaisa main unka bada bhai hoon. Ya shayad main Salman Khan sir ke level ka hoon. Woh aisa realise karate hain. Lekin aapko pata hona chahiye, chahe woh 2 peg ho ya 4 peg, ki woh Salman Khan hain! Toh agar apko ye pata rahega toh aap kabhi maar nahi khaoge (Whenever I get the chance to meet him, he becomes very open. After two drinks he treats me like I am his elder brother or that both of us are equals. He makes it so comfortable. But one should remember that he is Salman Khan. If one knows this, then they are saved).”

On meeting Salman years ago

He went on to add how he had met the star first during the shoot of Janam Samjha Karo, and said, “Mujhe itni akal nahi thi ki main jaake unke paao paru aur bolu ki, ‘Sir, mujhe aap ke saath ek gaana karna hain.’ Woh bade pyaar se shoot dekhte rahe aur thode time baad unhone humare saath chai bhi peeyi. Itni akal nahi thi ki contacts le lein (I was so foolish back then, to not have approached him and asked for his contact. I should have told that I want to sing a song for him. He saw the shoot and had tea with us later).”

Mika shared how Salman must have thought he was such a cartoon back then after he sang a song in front of him.

On the work front, Salman was recently seen in the Eid release Sikandar. The film was directed by AR Murugadoss and also starred Rashmika Mandanna.