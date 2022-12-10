Mira Rajput reveals what's in her evening meal as she devours undhiyu, Alia Bhatt wants it too

Mira Rajput named undhiyu as the one food item she could eat forever, while declaring that she could have been Gujarati in another lifetime. The content creator and YouTube, who is vegetarian, also got into a cute exchange with actor Alia Bhatt on her Instagram post. She invited the new mom to come visit the home shared by her and her husband, actor Shahid Kapoor. (Also read: Shahid Kapoor turns model for Mira Rajput, poses near Helen and Waheeda Rehman murals on Mumbai street. See pic)

Sharing a picture of the view from her Worli home on Saturday, Mira wrote, "Undhiyu for life. I’m pretty sure I was Gujrati in my last life." The photo also shows the undhiyu in a small bowl, accompanied by tea in a glass, on a tray. The Gujarati vegetarian dish, which is usually eaten during the winter season, is made up of several ingredients.

Reacting to it, several Instagram users praised Mira's choice of food. One user stated, "Undhiyu is the best test wise and health wise," while another shared, "Gujju food is the best!! Loving the view." “Come in Gujarat Mira. We will feed you everything,” invited someone.

Alia commented on Mira's latest post and said, "I want that cuppa tea (hot drink emoji)." Mira replied by saying, "@aliaabhatt mummy it’s time for you to cross the sea link!" Alia resides in Bandra, Mumbai with husband, actor Ranbir Kapoor, and her one-month old daughter Raha. Mira and Shahid recently moved into their new duplex apartment in a swanky Worli high-rise in October. Alia and Shahid had previously acted opposite one another in the films Shaandar (2015) and Udta Punjab (2016).

Mira, who is originally from Delhi, married Shahid in July 2015; the couple has a 14-year-old age gap between them. They are parents to a daughter, Misha, and a son, Zain. Mira launched her own YouTube channel in December 2021 and the content creator shares her beauty and home décor tips, alongside food recommendations and travel insights. She also invites diverse guests from all walks of life to talk about interesting topics. Shahid also makes an occasional appearance in her videos.

