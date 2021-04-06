IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Mira Rajput shares throwback pic with Pragya Kapoor, dubs them 'bump twins'
Mira Rajput and Pragya Kapoor are known to be close.
Mira Rajput and Pragya Kapoor are known to be close.
bollywood

Mira Rajput shares throwback pic with Pragya Kapoor, dubs them 'bump twins'

  • Mira Rajput had shared a throwback picture with producer Pragya Kapoor from the time when they were both pregnant.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 06, 2021 10:39 AM IST

Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a star on Instagram. Pictures from her family life as well those with her friends are a big hit online. On Monday, she shared a throwback picture with director Abhishek Kapoor's wife Pragya from the time they were both pregnant.

Taking to her Instagram Stories, she wrote: "Bump twins! Sham & Zi!". Mira had re-shared the picture, originally posted by Pragya, who did AMA on Instagram. A user had asked Pragya if Mira and she were twins. The user wrote: Are you and Mira Kapoor twins? Btw, I truly adore you both." Replying to the user, Pragya had written: "Pregtwins for sure". She also tagged Mira with the post.

Mira Rajput's recent Instagram post.
Mira Rajput's recent Instagram post.


Mira and Pragya are good friends and Mira shared pictures of them together or of their children's play dates. Back in 2019, Mira had shared several pictures of her daughter Misha playing on the beach with Pragya's son Isana. The kids looked identical with tiny head buns as they played beach football. Pyagya had in fact jokingly called them 'Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Zinedine Zidane' after the famous football players.

More recently, Mira had shared a bikini picture of hers from her recent trip to Goa and had written: "Bikini bodies are like Avocados. You wait forever for it to get ready, and it takes just a day for it to go bad #dreaming." Commenting on the picture, Pragya had written: "Hot mama. Damn girl!"

Also read: Dia Mirza clarifies she didn’t marry Vaibhav Rekhi because she was pregnant, adds ‘this is the happiest news of my life’

Mira's husband Shahid, meanwhile, will be seen next in Jersey. The sports drama will see Shahid as a cricketer. It also features actors Mrunal Thakur and Pankaj Kapur. Shahid had previously shared several photos and videos from his net practice sessions. The actor is now prepping for his digital debut with filmmakers Raj and DK.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
OTT
Topics
mira rajput kapoor mira rajput shahid kapoor pragya yadav + 2 more

Related Stories

Mira Rajput heads out for a swim but not before posing in her OOTD.
Mira Rajput heads out for a swim but not before posing in her OOTD.
bollywood

Mira Rajput raises the temperature with her glamorous swimsuit, see pic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 04, 2021 01:41 PM IST
  • Mira Rajput posed in a swimsuit for her new Instagram post. She shared her OOTD a day after her husband Shahid Kapoor was seen posing in a pool.
READ FULL STORY
On Shahid Kapoor's post, Ishaan wrote, "what on earth".
On Shahid Kapoor's post, Ishaan wrote, "what on earth".
bollywood

Shahid's song shocks Mira and Ishaan, gets award for 'soul stirring rendition'

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON APR 02, 2021 04:57 PM IST
  • Actor Shahid Kapoor, who displayed his singing talent, received an award for 'best soul stirring rendition' from actor Kunal Khemu.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP