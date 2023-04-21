Mithun Chakraborty calls Salman Khan 'lion-hearted', says people misunderstand him: ‘We share a lot of secrets’

Mithun Chakraborty has been back in the news lately with the debut of his younger son Namashi Chakraborty's film debut and the opening of the musical Disco Dancer. The veteran actor made his acting debut in 1976 with Mrinal Sen's Mrigayaa; he ended up winning his first National Film Award for Best Actor with his portrayal. But Mithun has gone through several ups and downs in his career, and over the years he spoke about starting again many times, including a stint on reality television. The actor revealed how the Khan family, including Salim Khan and Salman Khan, have been by his side to help him out. He called Salman lion-hearted and said people often misunderstand him. (Also read: Namashi wishes dad Mithun Chakraborty hadn't done Gunda: 'Given his stature...') Salman Khan and Mithun Chakraborty have worked on a few films including Veer and Kick.

Salman Khan's latest film, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, opens on Friday on the occasion of Eid. Fans of the actor are enjoying this Eid release after four years. Mithun and Salman have worked together on the films Kick, Veer, and Yuvraaj. The actor shared that the two share a close brotherly bond in which they can tell each other anything.

Speaking to Pinkvilla, the veteran actor opened up about his bond with the Khan family, especially patriarch Salim Khan. He said, “When I first came to know of Salman, he was not Salman Khan, he was Salim Khan’s son. Salim ji is the one who struggled for me. Once he looked at me and told me, ‘You have such charm on your face, why don’t you become an actor?’ He tried to get me cast in a film a lot. But destiny didn’t support me at the time. I can never raise my head in front of Salim ji.”

Mithun went on to say, “Salman respects me like an elder brother and we have a lot of fun when we meet each other. We share a lot of secrets. He sometimes acts smart but he doesn’t know what will happen if I open my mouth. People just misunderstand him but he is a lion-hearted man.”

Last year, Mithun appeared with Anupam Kher, Darshan Kumaar, and Pallavij Joshi in Vivek Agnihotri's hit film The Kashmir Files. He also acted in the Bengali film Projapati directed by Avijit Sen.

