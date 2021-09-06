Mohit Raina turns red as he's asked about being considered ideal match for Priyanka Chopra once upon a time

Years ago, Priyanka Chopra's aunt had said that Mohit Raina would make for an ideal match for her. Mohit rose to prominence after starring in the hit television show Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev.

In an interview, Mohit Raina spoke about the incident, which he said was ‘blown out of proportion’ back in the day. Priyanka, in an interview, had admitted that an aunt of hers thought Mohit would be an ideal partner for her.

“I was speechless then, I'm speechless now,” Mohit told Bollywood Bubble. Asked if people still pull his leg about it, he said in Hindi, “Not anymore, this was some time ago, and things were blown out of proportion, but it was sweet.”

As per a report in India Today, Priyanka once told Zoom TV about this. Priyanka said that her aunt liked Mohit because he was a “well-behaved, honest young man who is also an exceptionally good actor.”

Priyanka is married to singer-actor Nick Jonas, and the couple split their time between Los Angeles and London – at least in the last few months. Priyanka has been stationed in the UK, where she is filming back-to-back projects. Nick, meanwhile, embarked upon a tour with his band, Jonas Brothers.

Mohit transitioned from television to films with a supporting role in Uri: The Surgical Strike. He will be seen in Amazon Prime Video's Mumbai Diaries 26/11 this week. The series, co-directed by Nikkhil Advani, also features Konkona Sensharma, Shreya Dhanwanthary, and others. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, Mohit said that he will return to the small screen only if the offer is ‘extraordinary’. He said, “My initial years on TV have been fulfilling with the kind of shows that I have done and the characters I have played. But right now, I don’t intend to go back to TV.”