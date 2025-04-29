Mom-to-be Kiara Advani flaunts pregnancy glow in new holiday pics with Sidharth Malhotra

Mommy-to-be Kiara Advani is in vacation mode as she flaunts her pregnancy glow in her latest pictures with husband actor Sidharth Malhotra. According to the actor's Instagram post, Kiara and Sidharth, who are soon to become parents, are enjoying a relaxing holiday in an undisclosed location filled with lots of smiles, flowers, and macarons. Soon to be parents, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are currently enjoying a vacation at an undisclosed location(Instagram)

Kiara posts pictures from her recent holiday with Sidharth

Kiara took to Instagram on Tuesday and posted a couple of pictures from her recent holiday, which she took with husband Sidharth. In one of the clicks, Kiara is seen wearing a cozy white sweater as she poses for a picture while enjoying a meal in an outside cafe. Another picture is a selfie clicked by hubby Siddharth where the couple is twinning in beige coloured jackets. The carousel also had pictures of sumptuous-looking pizza and a bowl of fresh fruits. In another selfie, Kiara shows off her clear skin sans makeup, relaxing on a sunbed.

Well-wishers from Bollywood and fans react

Filmmaker Karan Johar reacted to Kiara and Sidharth pictures and commented, "Gorgeous couple (four red heart emojis). Actor Akansha Ranjan Kapoor also commented on the post as she wrote, "beautiful". A fan couldn't help but notice how the couple has started looking like each other as she commented, “Kiara slowly becoming like Siddharth (red heart emoji) such soul connected couple. God bless both of you(red heart emoji)”. Another one chimed in as she wrote, "Can’t believe you’re gonna be a mum".

Sidharth and Kiara's relationship

Sidharth and Kiara announced that they are expecting their first child in February this year. They shared the news on their Instagram accounts by posting a picture in which they hold a pair of baby socks. They wrote, “The greatest gift of our lives (baby emoji) Coming soon (heart, evil eye, folded hands emojis).” The couple had a lavish wedding in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, in 2023 after dating since 2020. They starred together in the action war movie Shershaah which became a superhit in 2021.

About their upcoming work

Kiara is all set to make her debut at the Met Gala this year. On May 5, the star will join several celebrities from across the world on the grand fashion stage at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York. Kiara will next be seen in Ayan Mukherji’s War 2 which also stars Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR . She has also shot for Geetu Mohandas’ Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups, which sees Yash in the lead. Meanwhile, Sidharth is currently shooting for Param Sundari with Janhvi Kapoor.