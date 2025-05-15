Mouni Roy claps back at trolls for commenting on appearance of actors, Palak Tiwari says ‘celebrity bashing’ sells

Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari were recently seen in the film The Bhootnii. In the last few weeks, Mouni was in the limelight over plastic surgery rumours that have been swirling around her. In an interview with Nayandeep Rakshit, Mouni and Palak reacted strongly on the trolls that target the appearance of an actor and choose to ignore the hard work that has gone into making a film. (Also read: Mouni Roy hits back at plastic surgery rumours and trolls. Here’s her response) Mouni Roy and Palak Tiwari spoke about social media trolls targeting actor's appearances.

What Palak and Mouni said

When asked about how the two of them deal with social media trolling, Palak said, “There is one thing that sells more than celebrity and that is celebrity bashing. We are in a time when there is a lot of hate against public figures in general. It’s unabashed and relentless and it has never been to this extent. People can feel anybody can do this job, which I understand and respect and I want to earn their reverence but there needs to be fairness… First you shame a person for there appearance and then when try to fix because they succumb to the insecurities because of the hate around them then you bash them for giving into the hate. It’s the most unfulfilling situation.”

‘They always have hatred for public figure’

Meanwhile, Mouni said, “The sad part when one talks about trolling is that these are the kind of people who haven’t achieved a lot in life. They always have hatred for public figure but they aren’t willing to see the amount of hard work hustle and struggle that a person has to go through to reach that position. That's what is funny to me… We have worked hard, worked for endless hours and given it our all… When I see all of this I feel like that the whole joke is on them.”

Helmed by Sidhaant Sachdev, The Bhootnii also starred Asif Khan, BeYouNick, and others in key roles. Co-produced by Hunar Mukut and Maanayata Dutt, the horror-comedy hit theatres on April 18 and received mixed reviews.