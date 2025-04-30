Mouni Roy got bangs to hide botched surgery? Actor breaks silence on latest wave of trolling, fake AI videos

Actor Mouni Roy recently debuted a new look featuring bangs. However, she became a target of online trolls who accused her of undergoing cosmetic surgery and hiding it with the new hairstyle. In an interview with Zoom, the actor has now responded to the backlash, stating that she feels pity for people spreading negativity online. (Also Read: The Bhootnii: Sanjay Dutt channels ‘desi Blade’ as he fights ‘bhootni’ Mouni Roy in horror-comedy) Mouni Roy hits back at trolls for plastic surgery rumours.

Mouni Roy on plastic surgery rumours

During the trailer launch of her upcoming film The Bhootnii, the actor was seen in a new look with bangs. Many internet users speculated that she had undergone cosmetic surgery that had gone wrong. A bunch of her synthetically-generated videos are also doing the rounds on social media, showing her with raised eyebrows and larger cheekbones.

Reacting to the comments, Mouni said, "Initially, when I read those comments… till date, sometimes I see those AI videos, and suddenly you feel… it’s so cringe, you can’t… and it’s yourself, right? Imagine how you feel looking at somebody else. And when I see my face distorted over other people’s bodies, it’s disgusting, right? So sometimes you do feel like, where are these kinds of people going… What do they want to achieve with it? What is the aim? Because all you are collecting are people’s curses and bad wishes. Nobody can wish well for someone who’s doing that."

Mouni says people write vicious things to get likes

She spoke about feeling pity for people hiding behind screens and spreading negativity to get likes, saying, “Initially, when I’d come on Instagram and I’d get a lot of hate, I’d actually make the effort of going to their profiles and blocking them… Now I feel very pitiful. I feel you should pray for them. These are phantom people, hiding behind their screens, writing all these things. You can either be a glass-half-full or glass-half-empty person. I can’t negate the love I receive from my fans… I genuinely feel that section of the internet, like socials, has become a very, very nasty place because people are genuinely just writing rubbish and vicious things about others just to get likes."

Mouni Roy’s upcoming film

Mouni will next be seen opposite Sanjay Dutt in the horror film The Bhootnii. Written and directed by Sidhaant Sachdev, and produced by Deepak Mukut and Sanjay Dutt, the film also stars Sunny Singh, Palak Tiwari, and Navneet Malik in key roles. The film is scheduled to hit theatres on 1 May, clashing with Raid 2, starring Ajay Devgn, Vaani Kapoor, and Riteish Deshmukh.