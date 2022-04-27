Mouni Roy shares selfie with ‘wonderful human’ Hrithik Roshan from ad shoot, fans want them cast together

Mouni Roy took to social media on Wednesday to share a selfie with fellow actor Hrithik Roshan. The picture, which Mouni mentioned was from a shoot, was apparently clicked recently when the two actors shot an ad together. Mouni also shared the ad on her Instagram earlier in the day. Fans of the actors appreciated the new pairing with many calling for them to collaborate in a film now. Also read: Hrithik Roshan poses with sons Hrehaan and Hridhaan during LA vacation; fans shower love on 'happy family'. See photo

Mouni took to Instagram on Wednesday afternoon and shared a selfie with Hrithik. In the picture, the two can be seen wearing black warm clothes and Hrithik is making a peace sign with his hand. A city landscape can be seen behind them. “From an amazing shoot day with this wonderful human,” Mouni captioned the picture.

Fans of the two actors dropped their love and appreciation for them in the comments. One fan called their pairing “the fiery hot Jodi”, while another commented, “Hot hotter hottest”. Plenty of fans called for the two to work together in a film now. One comment read, “Even the selfie has chemistry. They should work together.” The picture was clicked when the two actors shot an ad for Chivas Regal recently. Mouni also shared the ad on her Instagram feed.

This is among the first work outings for Mouni since her recent wedding to businessman Suraj Nambiar. Mouni and Suraj tied the knot in Goa on January 27 this year in traditional Malayali and Bengali ceremonies. The two reportedly dated for three years before they got married. Suraj is a businessman based in the UAE.

Mouni was last seen on screen in the 2021 comedy Velle. The actor is awaiting the release of Brahmastra, where she has an important supporting role. The Ayan Mukerji film marks the first on-screen appearance of Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt together. Also starring Amitabh Bachchan and Nagarjuna, the fantasy thriller releases on September 9, 2022.

Hrithik, meanwhile, is working on Vikram Vedha, the Hindi remake of the Tamil film of the same name. The film, which also stars Saif Ali Khan, has been directed by Pushkar-Gayathri who had helmed the original too. The film is set to release on September 30, 2022.

