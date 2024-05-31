 Mr and Mrs Mahi advance booking: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's film beats Fighter, records biggest ticket sales of 2024 | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Friday, May 31, 2024
New Delhi oC
Mr and Mrs Mahi advance booking: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's film beats Fighter, records biggest ticket sales of 2024

ByHT Entertainment Desk | Edited by Anurag Bohra
May 31, 2024 01:21 PM IST

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is directed by Sharan Sharma, who also directed Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl. The film was released on May 31.

Mr. and Mrs. Mahi is Janhvi Kapoor's first release of 2024. The actor has teamed up with her Roohi co-star Rajkummar Rao for the second time in this romantic sports drama. The film has achieved the highest ticket sales, surpassing Fighter, Bade Miyan Chote Miyan (BMCM), and other releases of 2024, as reported by Pinkvilla. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor on shooting intimate scenes for Mr and Mrs Mahi: ‘You feel like dying inside’)

Mr and Mrs Mahi has recorded biggest advance sales of 2024.
Mr and Mrs Mahi records milestone advance sales

Rajkummar-Janhvi's film is generating big hype as it has registered the best pre-sales so far. The movie has garnered 2.15 lakh at the box office with its advance collection. Mr and Mrs Mahi is expected to kickstart with 6 crore - 8 crore on Day 1 and might hit 20 crore over the opening weekend, the report stated. The romantic sports-drama could also benefit with being released on Cinema Lovers Day which can lead to audiences turnout of 10 lakh on Day 1.

The report also includes a list of best advance sales of 2024 with Fighter, BMCM and Article 370 being the highest openers. However, Mr and Mrs Mahi's collection has created a milestone with its advance booking for the opening day.

About Mr and Mrs Mahi

Mr and Mrs Mahi depicts the love story of a married couple Mahendra Aggarwal and Mahima Aggarwal, who are passionate about cricket. Then duo also bonds over their nickname Mahi which is associated with former Indian cricket team captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The film shows Mahendra's unfulfilled dream of becoming a cricketer which he wants to achieve by coaching his wife Mahima. The musical sports drama delves into human relations, aspirations and reality in the backdrop of India's most loved sport.

Mr and Mrs Mahi is backed by Dharma Productions and Zee Studios. It is co-produced by Zee Studios, Karan Johar, Hiroo Yash Johar and Apoorva Mehta. The film also features, Kumud Mishra, Rajesh Sharma, Zarina Wahab, Arijit Taneja and Yamini Das in crucial characters.

Mr and Mrs Mahi released on May 31.

Mr and Mrs Mahi advance booking: Rajkummar Rao-Janhvi Kapoor's film beats Fighter, records biggest ticket sales of 2024
Live Score
