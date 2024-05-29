Janhvi Kapoor on shooting intimate scenes for Mr and Mrs Mahi: ‘You feel like dying inside’

Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao star in the Dharma Productions' Sharan Sharma-directed romantic sports drama Mr and Mrs Mahi, all set for release on May 31, 2024. They take on the roles of a married couple who is passionate about cricket and each other. Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao in a still from Mr and Mrs Mahi.

‘Too exhausted’

Responding to a fan’s question during an AMA session on Reddit, Jahnvi Kapoor, opened up about the steamy scenes. Weary after a long day, Janhvi and Rajkummar had to film a kissing scene. She revealed how ‘dead’ they felt when shooting the ‘lively’ romantic scenes.

“Most of mine and Raj’s romantic moments in the movie, me and him were completely exhausted. Like I think one of our first romantic moments were after 20-hour shift and both of us were feeling like dead and we had bad tummies, our bodies were broken and then we had to look like we were falling in love and we were gonna have our first kiss but really we were feeling we were dying inside,” she wrote on Reddit.

Sweet reunion after ‘scary start’

The Gunjan Saxena- Kargil Girl actor reunites with Rajkummar Rao after almost three years. They starred in the Hardik Mehta-directed horror comedy Roohi, a part of the Dinesh Vijan’s universe of horror movies. Talking about working with Rajkummar back then, she told PTI, “In the film, I had two comedic experts as company, in Rajkummar and Varun, who were aiding Hardik's take on comedy. What I realised while working was that you don't have to do anything extra to be comic.”

Janhvi has a lot in store for 2024 including movies such as Ulajh, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Karna, and Devara. Rajkummar Rao also has a highly anticipated lineup, especially after the release of his critically acclaimed film Srikanth. Rajkummar Rao has Vicky Vidhya Ka Woh Wala Video and Stree 2 lined up for release this year.