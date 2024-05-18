Rajkummar Rao reveals he lost a film 'overnight' to a star kid: ‘It was not fair’

Rajkummar Rao is geared up for his next release Mr And Mrs Mahi produced by Karan Johar. The actor recently sat for a fun-filled conversation with Karan and his co-star Janhvi Kapoor about their film and acting journey. During the interaction, Rajkummar revealed to Karan about losing films to star kids. (Also read: Janhvi Kapoor says she felt ‘sexualized’ by the media when she was 12-13 years old) Rajkummar Rao has admitted losing a film to a star kid in a recent interview.

Rajkummar Rao admits losing a role to a star kid

Karan, while speaking about insider-outsider debate said, “Sometimes they are using it as a toll to make headlines. Immensely successful people are saying, ‘Oh I felt victimised like an oustider and lost opportunity to a star kid'. Somebody is saying, 'I didn’t attend a party so I didn't get a role.' I don't know at which party there has been transactions for films.”

Rajkummar responded to Karan and said, “When I came to Mumbai, even I was told that ‘you have to attend parties’. Making contacts is not a problem, but going to a party and say, ‘Hi I am here to make contact.’ But having said that, I was supposed to do a film, but then suddenly I was not in that film overnight. Somebody who is known and happened to be a star kid got that part. I my mind I think it was not fair. Just because you can control things, you know people, you can make some calls, it is being unfair. That film never got made eventually. That guy was an insider but he could have also been an outsider who is successful and could do the same to you.”

Rajkummar Rao weighs in on nepotism

For the unversed, in an interview with Ranveer Allalhabadia, Rajkummar had told about losing film to an outsider before Karan mentioned it in the recent interaction. When the host asked if he was removed from a film because of nepotism, he had admitted the fact, while also adding that he likes to move on with things. He also shared that it was some sort of karma that the film in questuion never got made.

Rajkummar Rao's upcoming project

Rajkummar will be next seen in Amar Kaushik's Stree 2. The movie features Shraddha Kapoor, Apaarshakti Khurrana and Pankaj Tripathi in pivotal roles.

Mr And Mrs Mahi is scheduled to release on May 31.