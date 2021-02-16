Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:

Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala ceremony to signing marriage documents

Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on Monday in a beautiful ceremony, attended by their closest friends. Check out the inside photos from the ceremony.

Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni co-actor, allegedly dies by suicide

Sandeep Nahar, who had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has allegedly died by suicide, hours after posting a 'suicide note' video on Facebook.

Randhir Kapoor calls birthday dinner with Kareena, Ranbir and others 'solemn affair': 'There was no celebration'

Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his family members visiting him on his 74th birthday on Sunday night. The actor, who is grieving with the loss of his brother Rajiv Kapoor, has said that there was no celebration.

Roohi posters: Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma are terrified grooms haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi Kapoor

The first look posters of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Roohi are out and hint at a quirky horror comedy. While Rajkummar and co-star Varun Sharma are seen as grooms on the poster, Janhvi looks like a ghost bride. The posters go with the tagline: Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga.

John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'

Actor John Abraham has been injured on the sets of his upcoming film, Attack. The actor was filming an action scene for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass.

