MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding
- From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
Here are top entertainment news stories of the day:
Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala ceremony to signing marriage documents
Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi got married on Monday in a beautiful ceremony, attended by their closest friends. Check out the inside photos from the ceremony.
(Read full story here)
Sandeep Nahar, Sushant Singh Rajput's MS Dhoni co-actor, allegedly dies by suicide
Sandeep Nahar, who had appeared in small roles in films such as Kesari and MS Dhoni: The Untold Story, has allegedly died by suicide, hours after posting a 'suicide note' video on Facebook.
(Read full story here)
Randhir Kapoor calls birthday dinner with Kareena, Ranbir and others 'solemn affair': 'There was no celebration'
Actor Randhir Kapoor has spoken about his family members visiting him on his 74th birthday on Sunday night. The actor, who is grieving with the loss of his brother Rajiv Kapoor, has said that there was no celebration.
(Read full story here)
Roohi posters: Rajkummar Rao, Varun Sharma are terrified grooms haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi Kapoor
The first look posters of Rajkummar Rao and Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Roohi are out and hint at a quirky horror comedy. While Rajkummar and co-star Varun Sharma are seen as grooms on the poster, Janhvi looks like a ghost bride. The posters go with the tagline: Mard Ko Zyada Dard Hoga.
(Read full story here)
John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'
Actor John Abraham has been injured on the sets of his upcoming film, Attack. The actor was filming an action scene for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass.
(Read full story here)
Follow @htshowbiz for more
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Karan Johar welcomes 'young talent' Triptii Dimri as part of DCA Squad
- Karan Johar has introduced the first of the four young talent that his new company, Dharma Cornerstone Agency will support - actor Triptii Dimri, who has previously worked in films such as Poster Boys, Laila Majnu and Bulbbul.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi trailer: Janhvi Kapoor turns bride-stealer ghost for Rajkummar Rao
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor dies by suicide, all about Dia Mirza's wedding
- From Dia Mirza tying the knot with Vaibhav Rekhi to the death of MS Dhoni The Untold Story actor Sandeep Nahar, here are top entertainment news stories.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Nagarjuna completes shooting his portion in Ayan Mukerji’s Brahmastra, see pics
- Actor Nagarjuna took to Twitter to inform his fans that he had wrapped his portion in Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor starrer Brahmastra. He also shared pictures with the lead pair and film's director Ayan Mukerji.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hrithik-Aishwarya are a dream in this fan made Jodhaa Akbar video, watch
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sara Ali Khan has a witty reply when paparazzi ask about where she's headed
- Sara Ali Khan on Monday was spotted in Mumbai, interacting with paparazzi. She was reportedly on her way to casting director's office.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Priyanka-Ranveer discuss double dates, whether they wear Nick, Deepika's clothes
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Roohi posters: Rajkummar is a terrified groom haunted by a ghost bride Janhvi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Mira Rajput looks stunning as she attends friend's wedding. See pics
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Kangana is now on Koo app, introduces herself as 'hot blooded Kshatriya woman'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Inside pics from Dia Mirza's wedding: From varmala to signing marriage document
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka grateful to his fans for support
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Randhir calls birthday dinner with family a 'solemn affair'
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Amitabh celebrates 52 years as actor, thanks fans for remembering it
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox