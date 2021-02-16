John Abraham gets injured on Attack sets, shares pic of his 'real blood'
Actor John Abraham has been injured on the sets of his upcoming film, Attack. The actor was filming an action scene for which he had to be hit in the face with a prop rod made of glass.
The action sequence went a bit sideway and John ended up with a bleeding face. He took to Instagram to share a photo of the incident and a video of crew members cleaning his face of blood.
"How it started... how it’s going. Love this...all part of the fun! #Attack #ActionAddict," he wrote in the caption of his post. Tiger Shroff, who is also known for pulling off daring stunts in his movies, called him an 'action man'.
Attack also stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Rakul Preet Singh. The film is written and directed by debutant Lakshya Raj Anand. “Attack is a taut, interesting thriller with a strong storyline and a genre I love! That it is releasing on Independence Day makes it even more exciting. At (John’s production house) JA Entertainment, it is our endeavour to push the envelope and produce films that entertain and have something significant to show to the increasingly discerning audience,” John had said about his movie earlier.
John once again plays a saviour of the nation in the film. It narrates the drama woven around a rescue operation by a team led by him. It is a fictional story inspired by true events and set against the backdrop of a hostage crisis situation.
John's upcoming films also include Pathan, Ek Villain Returns, Mumbai Saga, and Satyameva Jayate 2. Talking about his movies' patriotic flavour, John had told Hindustan Times in an interview, "What they won’t have is an element of lie in them. Honesty that people see in my love for the country is very evident, not necessarily in films but off films. In general I have an obsession I have with India, I am probably in love with the country for so many reason. Honesty in playing a person who cares for his country comes naturally to me. The element of lie and trying too hard doesn’t exist in my films."
