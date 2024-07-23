Mukesh Chhabra reveals Suniel Shetty gifted him his Versova bungalow when he cast Athiya Shetty in Hero

What Mukesh said

“When I started flourishing as a casting director, then Suniel Shetty, who is one of the best human beings in Mumbai, he had a bungalow in Aram Nagar called 160. At that time, I was doing a film with his daughter Athiya Shetty, Hero. So he told me why are you working in such a small office, take my bungalow in Aram Nagar. I said I'm under a lot of pressure. So he said, don't worry, just keep doing good work. That man doesn't tell anyone the good deeds he does. He gave me such a huge bungalow at Aram Nagar. He said don't worry about rent. You've done so much for my daughter, just take this bungalow,” said Mukesh.

“I started my work there, decorated the new office, created a new logo, and inaugurated the office. When I did the inauguration, a lot of actors turned up, like Rajkummar Rao. I worked with my close friends and built the company together. Gradually, we reached a stage where now we have offices in Chandigarh, Delhi, and London.”

Athiya's debut film

Athiya made her Bollywood debut with Nikkhil Advani's 2015 romantic drama Hero opposite Aditya Pancholi's son Sooraj Pancholi. She has since then appeared in films like Mubarakan and Motichoor Chaknachoor. She's now married to cricketer KL Rahul.

Athiya's brother Ahan Shetty also made his Bollywood debut with Milan Luthria's 2021 romantic action film Tadap. Meanwhile, Suniel Shetty will be next seen in Ahmed Khan's adventure comedy Welcome to the Jungle.

Mukesh Chhabra has done the casting for blockbusters like Dangal and globally renowned shows like Sacred Games. He turned director with Dil Bechara, the swan song of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput.