Nafisa Ali proudly colours her hair pink to surprise her kids and grandchildren, calls herself 'nutty nani'

Actor Nafisa Ali took to her Instagram handle and shared two pictures of her coloured pink hair. She flaunted her new colour and penned down the reason of doing this. In the pictures, she can be seen wearing a floral kurti with a spectacle. She smiled through her pictures and gave a glimpse of pink hair colour with open hairstyle. She will be seen in Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan which is slated to release in cinemas on November 11, 2022. ( Also read: Amitabh Bachchan reunites with Major Saab co-star Nafisa Ali for Uunchai, she calls him 'handsome, adorable'. See pics)

She captioned her pictures, “Today I felt I needed to let my hair down and just have some fun. I love pink !!! So bought this on line and did it myself to surprise my kids and grandchildren. Nutty Nani.”

One of her fans commented, “Colouring one's hair in a fun colour is a therapy in itself, very therapeutic. Enjoy it.” Another fan wrote, “Oh my god. I just love it.. gonna do it soon..Inshallah." Other fan coomented, “You look very cute!! My nani was a colourful soul as well.. sadly she passed away last year due to covid, you remind me of her.” Many of her fans appreciated her new look and dropped heart emojis for her photos.

Nafisa Ali is an actor who has starred in many films like Major Saab, Bewafaa, Yamla Paagla Dewaana and others. She is currently staying in Delhi with her family.

She will be seen with Amitabh Bachchan in Uunchai alongside Parineeti Chopra, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Sarika and Neena Gupta. Uunchai is touted as a film based on friendship which is slated to release on November 11, 2022. It is being directed by Sooraj Barjatya who has directed films like Prem Ratan Dhan Payo Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!

