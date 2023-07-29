Namit Das: The music of life drives me

Singer, composer and actor Namit Das, loves music to the core but the actor in him takes the front seat when the task presents itself. Actor-singer Namit Das on his visit to Lucknow.

During his visit to Hindustan Times Office in Lucknow, the actor says, “Music is surely my first love. It’s like my own expression and it has a soul as if I want to say something. I inherited it from my father (Chandan Dass, singer) and took it forward. But, as an artiste, I can’t pick one over the other as that leaning is momentary. It’s the music of life that drives me in everything.”

In the same vein, Das says, “Acting too requires skills as one has to convey someone’s thoughts which is surely not easy!”

Namit Das on his visit to Lucknow.

On what has kept him busy, he says, “I am doing a lot of things – theatre, films, OTT shows, my music for social media, upcoming music album and live shows. For the last three months, I was in the US performing for Mira Nair’s off-Broadway show Monsoon Wedding Musical. Then I have OTT series Choona, The Magic of Shiri and a special appearance in the film Rocky and Rani Ki Prem Kahani.”

He is looking forward to his untitled music album which will be released by the end of the year. “We have sonic poems, Urdu ghazals, nazms and poetry by the Ustads also. My Instagram audience gives me a lot of feedback and validation for my singing which is very beautiful. The world we are living in is an exciting world where you can directly connect with the audience.”

The actor at Fever FM studio in Lucknow

The Aarya (2020) actor is very happy with the mix of roles he is getting to do. “I have a very interesting atrangi sa role in my next show – a common man with many faces. In ...Shiri, I am playing a husband and it’s a cute family-oriented story. I am very happy with the mix of roles – positive, negative and grey shades. What more does an actor want?”

Interestingly, his upcoming show and Mira Nair’s series The Suitable Boy (2020) were both shot in Lucknow. “Yeh sheher kisi na kisi bahane bula hi leta hai! I have done live show here as well,” he says on a signing off note.

