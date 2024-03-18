 Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah make a rare appearance at party with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia. See pics | Bollywood - Hindustan Times
Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah make a rare appearance at party with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia. See pics

ByHT Entertainment Desk
Mar 18, 2024 01:15 PM IST

Naseeruddin Shah and Ratna Pathak Shah make very few appearances at Bollywood parties. But designer Manish Malhotra's house party on Sunday was an exception.

Manish Malhotra hosted a star-studded Ul Jalool Ishq wrap-up bash on Sunday. The party at the fashion designer's home was attended by Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia, Fatima Sana Shaikh, as well as Naseeruddin Shah and wife-actor Ratna Pathak Shah; the veteran actor celebrated her 67th birthday on Monday. Also read: When Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah went on a fancy dinner date with little money

Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Bharadwaj, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ratna Pathak Shah with Manish Malhotra at his party.
Vijay Varma, Naseeruddin Shah, Vishal Bharadwaj, Fatima Sana Sheikh, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ratna Pathak Shah with Manish Malhotra at his party.

Inside photos from Manish Malhotra's party

The party saw actors Tamannaah Bhatia and Vijay Varma arriving hand-in-hand. Actor Fatima Sana Shaikh was also spotted arriving at the bash in Mumbai; she wore a white, pink and orange dress.

Fashion designer Manish Malhotra, who is producing the upcoming film Ul Jalool Ishq, took to Instagram on Monday to share a series of inside photos from the intimate party. One of the pictures had Naseeruddin, Vijay, Fatima and others posing with filmmaker Vishal Bhardwaj. Manish also posed with Tamannaah and Ratna for a selfie.

 

Manish has been documenting the shoot

After actors Vijay Varma and Fatima Sana Shaikh and others finished shooting for their upcoming film Ul Jalool Ishq, Manish had taken to Instagram on Sunday to share pictures from set. Vijay commented, "Big love to the team and to you Manish. This is so so special."

A few months ago, Manish Malhotra shared a string of pictures from the first-day shoot of the film on Instagram. He captioned his post, “The beginning of our emotional and love journey... Ul Jalool Ishq shooting begins today...”

Helmed by Vibhu Puri, Ul Jalool Ishq also stars veteran actors Naseeruddin Shah and Sharib Hashmi in the lead roles. The release date is yet to be disclosed.

Naseeruddin Shah, Ratna Pathak Shah make a rare appearance at party with Vijay Varma, Tamannaah Bhatia. See pics
