Naseeruddin Shah says his post supporting Diljit Dosanjh was ‘taken down’ from Facebook: ‘I need to justify nothing’

Actor Naseeruddin Shah has come forward to clarify that his social media post in support of Diljit Dosanjh was 'taken down', adding that he didn’t delete it. He expressed that he wasn't discouraged by the lack of support he received for his stance. Also read: Naseeruddin Shah deletes post supporting Diljit Dosanjh in Sardaar Ji 3 row: ‘It is impossible to carry torch of truth’ Recently, Naseeruddin posted on social media backing Diljit amidst the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3.

Naseeruddin Shah on post for Diljit

Recently, Naseeruddin had put out a post on social media backing Diljit amidst the controversy surrounding Sardaar Ji 3 and Pakistani actor Hania Aamir's inclusion, which sparked attention. Many believed he deleted the post following backlash.

Later, he clarified that he didn’t delete his post supporting Diljit, adding that he does not ‘care’ about backlash. Now, the actor has claimed that it was taken down, not deleted.

Now, in an article for The Indian Express, Naseeruddin has clarified that he didn’t delete his post.

He wrote, “If this is taken to be a justification of my Facebook post (which has been taken down, not deleted by me) in support of Diljit Dosanjh, so be it. But the fact is I need to justify nothing. I said whatever I had to say and I stand by it. Nor am I discouraged by the lack of support from the film industry. I wasn’t expecting any — they all either have too much to lose or they disagree".

The actor shared a message for his trolls, writing, “And to the trolls, particularly the one who said to me ‘Pakistan nahin ab kabristaan’, I can only quote Jigar Moradabadi: ‘Mujhe de na ghaiz mein dhamkiyaan, giren lakh baar ye bijliyan, / Meri saltanat yehi aashiyaan, meri milkiyat yehi chaar par’ (Don’t threaten me in anger, let lightning strike a thousand time/ My nest is my domain, these four feathers all I own).”

Naseeruddin’s post for Diljit

Some days back, Naseeruddin took to social media to support Diljit amid the hate he was getting for his latest film. He wrote, “I STAND FIRMLY WITH DILJIT. The dirty tricks deptt of Jumla Party has been awaiting a chance to attack him. They think they’ve got it at last. He was not responsible for the casting of the film, the director was.”

He added, “But no one knows who he is whereas Diljit is known the world over, and he agreed to the cast because his mind is not poisoned. What these goons want is to put an end to personal interaction between the people of India and Pakistan. I have close relatives and some dear friends there and no one can stop me from meeting them or sending them love whenever I feel like it. And my response to those who will say “Go to Pakistan” is ‘GO TO KAILASA’.” The post is still not visible on his Facebook account.

Later, he clarified, “I have NOT deleted my post about Diljit Dosanjh. I don't care a fiddler’s fart for backlash”.

Over the last few days, Diljit has been facing flak for his latest film Sardaar Ji 3, including Pakistani actor Hania Aamir. The film opened overseas on June 27. It wasn’t released in India. The stir comes in the wake of the recent Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, followed by India's Operation Sindoor on May 7, in which air strikes were carried out on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir.