Nasha: Tamannaah Bhatia sizzles with her moves in Raid 2 song, but internet says ‘nothing can beat Aaj Ki Raat’. Watch

Nasha, the song from Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh’s Raid 2, featuring Tamannaah Bhatia, is finally out. The song shows Tamannaah performing for an all-male audience, many of whom are drinking straight from bottles. While her moves have impressed many, a section of the internet feels the song still falls short compared to her dance number Aaj Ki Raat from Stree 2. (Also Read: Tamannaah Bhatia opens up on North vs South debate: ‘High time we stop creating differences’) Tamannaah Bhatia's song Nasha from Raid 2 is out.

Tamannaah Bhatia's song from Raid 2

T-Series shared the song on their YouTube on Friday afternoon. The song sees Tamannaah adding glamour with her sizzling moves, and her flawless belly dancing makes it hard to look away. The lyrics are by Jaani, and vocals are provided by Jasmine Sandlas, Sachet Tandon, Divya Kumar, and Sumontho Mukherjee.

In recent years, Tamannaah has earned a reputation for blockbuster dance numbers. In 2023, she appeared in Kaavaala, a hit song from the Rajinikanth-starrer Jailer. Composed by Anirudh Ravichander, the track's hook step became a viral sensation. She achieved even greater success with Aaj Ki Raat, composed by Sachin-Jigar.

Fans react to Tamannah's song

Fans couldn't stop gushing about Tamannaah's moves and expressions. One of the comments read, “She's literally killing it with her expressions.” Another fan commented, “You look like a swan. This song is an absolute banger. Thank you.” Another commented, “Again Tamanna has nailed it just like Aaj ki Raat.” Another wrote, “Whenever I see her...I always just mesmerised by her beauty and her dancing skills....”

While fans praised Tamannaah's moves in the song, some internet users couldn’t resist comparing it to Aaj Ki Raat. One of them commented, “Quite similar to Aaj Ki Raat in terms of look and all.” Another said, “Tamannaah is gorgeous as always, but this song is trash. Aaj Ki Raat was another level.” More reactions read, “Bekaar. Nothing beats Aaj Ki Raat,” and “This can’t beat Aaj Ki Raat. Tamannaah had a different charm in that song.”

About Raid 2

Nasha is the first song released from Raid 2. Directed by Raj Kumar Gupta, the crime thriller will see Ajay Devgn reprise his role as IRS officer Amay Patnaik, tracking another white-collar crime. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh as the antagonist, along with Vaani Kapoor, who replaces Ileana D’Cruz as Ajay’s wife. The film is slated for a theatrical release on May 1.