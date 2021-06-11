Natasa Stankovic films Hardik Pandya and son Agastya as they enjoy cartoons, watch

Natasa Stankovic has shared a video of her husband, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya enjoying a few cartoons. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and to share the video.

In the clip, Hardik Pandya was seen seated shirtless while Agastya was seated beside him. The father-son duo gave their undivided attention to the big screen while Natasa Stankovic recorded the moment. She panned the camera from Hardik and Agastya to the big screen. She shared the picture by tagging the Mumbai Indian cricketer.

Natasa and Hardik seem to be spending their time in Mumbai after the cricketer's name was not included in the 20-member squad for India's tour of England. The Indian cricket team has travelled to England for a four-month long tour. The tour kicks off with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 followed by a five-Test series against England.

The actor has accompanied Hardik during different series this year, including India's series against England and the Indian Premier League. The couple shared videos and photos with Agastya during the IPL on social media.

Also read: The Family Man: Raj and DK reveal why they were unsure about bringing Chellam Sir to season 2

Natasa and Hardik welcomed Agastya on July 30, 2020. Announcing his arrival last year, Hardik shared a picture with Agastya holding his finger and said, "We are blessed with our baby boy.” The couple announced their engagement earlier that year. Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON