Home / Entertainment / Bollywood / Natasa Stankovic films Hardik Pandya and son Agastya as they enjoy cartoons, watch
Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya watch cartoons together while Natasa Stankovic films the father-son duo.
Hardik Pandya and his son Agastya watch cartoons together while Natasa Stankovic films the father-son duo.
bollywood

Natasa Stankovic films Hardik Pandya and son Agastya as they enjoy cartoons, watch

  • Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram Stories and shared a video of Hardik Pandya and the couple's son Agastya watching cartoons together. See the video here.
READ FULL STORY
By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON JUN 11, 2021 09:35 PM IST

Natasa Stankovic has shared a video of her husband, Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya and their son Agastya enjoying a few cartoons. The actor took to her Instagram Stories and to share the video.

In the clip, Hardik Pandya was seen seated shirtless while Agastya was seated beside him. The father-son duo gave their undivided attention to the big screen while Natasa Stankovic recorded the moment. She panned the camera from Hardik and Agastya to the big screen. She shared the picture by tagging the Mumbai Indian cricketer.

Natasa and Hardik seem to be spending their time in Mumbai after the cricketer's name was not included in the 20-member squad for India's tour of England. The Indian cricket team has travelled to England for a four-month long tour. The tour kicks off with the World Test Championship final against New Zealand on June 18 followed by a five-Test series against England.

The actor has accompanied Hardik during different series this year, including India's series against England and the Indian Premier League. The couple shared videos and photos with Agastya during the IPL on social media.

Also read: The Family Man: Raj and DK reveal why they were unsure about bringing Chellam Sir to season 2

Natasa and Hardik welcomed Agastya on July 30, 2020. Announcing his arrival last year, Hardik shared a picture with Agastya holding his finger and said, "We are blessed with our baby boy.” The couple announced their engagement earlier that year. Talking about how he fell for Natasa, Hardik had told crickettimes.com in an interview, “I got her by talking. She saw someone in a hat at a place where I met her, wearing a hat, a chain, a watch, at 1 am. So she thought he is ‘alag prakaar ka aadmi aaya’ (different kind of person came).”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
natasa stankovic son natasa stankovic hardik pandya agastya + 2 more

Related Stories

Actor Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from a beach trip to mark her son's 10 months birthday.
Actor Natasa Stankovic shared pictures from a beach trip to mark her son's 10 months birthday.
bollywood

Natasa and Hardik celebrate with beach pics as Agastya turns 10 months old

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 31, 2021 03:38 PM IST
  • Actor Natasa Stankovic and cricketer Hardik Pandya celebrated their son Agastya's 10-month birthday with pictures from the beach.
READ FULL STORY
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to little Agastya.
Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic are parents to little Agastya.
bollywood

Hardik Pandya wears white wig in new photos with Natasa Stankovic

By HT Entertainment Desk
PUBLISHED ON MAY 19, 2021 01:33 PM IST
  • Natasa Stankovic shared goofy new photos with Hardik Pandya as they turned ‘daddy and mommy cool’ for the evening. See them here.
READ FULL STORY
Close
TRENDING NEWS
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.