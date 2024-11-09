Natasa Stankovic reveals if she'll return to Serbia after separation from Hardik Pandya

Actor-model Natasa Stankovic broke her silence on different rumours surrounding her, months after announcing her separation from her husband- cricketer Hardik Pandya. They share a son, Agastya Pandya. In an interview with Times of India, Natasa opened up if she is going back to Serbia. She also spoke about not knowing her "worth at a certain point in time". (Also Read | Natasa Stankovic, Hardik Pandya's ex, spotted with Elvish Yadav; internet can't stop cracking jokes on 'systum') Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic were married for four years.(instagram)

Will Natasa return to Serbia?

Natasa spoke about rumours about her return to Serbia, "There's a talk in the city that I'm going back. (But) How would I go back? I have a child. The child goes to school here. There is no chance... That won't happen. The child needs to be here. He belongs here. The family is here at the end of the day. We (Hardik and I) are still a family. We have a child, and the child will always make us a family at the end of the day."

Talking about her recent trip to Serbia, she said that "it's been 10 years and I go every year at the same time back in Serbia"." She also shared that she and Hardik are co-parenting Agastya.

Natasa talks about not knowing her worth

Talking about her life, Natasa said, "Even with whatever is going on in life, I believe that there are no bad people. It's just the souls that are lost in one way or another. I feel I didn't know my worth at a certain point in time - I would be quiet in certain situations, I wouldn't say much, I would maybe come across as - I don't care. But I've learned to love myself with Agastya by being with him."

Natasa missed working

She added that she missed that she "didn't do anything for the last five years", adding that she has no regrets in life. Natasa added that had she worked, it would "have been much better" for her mental health. She added that she wants her equation “to be private” with Hardik.

In July, Natasa confirmed her separation from Hardik. On their Instagram account, they said they have "mutually parted ways" after being together for four years. They added that it was a "tough decision" for them after they grew as a family. Hardik and Natasa tied the knot in 2020. They have a three-year-old son, Agastya.