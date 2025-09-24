National Award jury member Prakruti Mishra says 'haven't washed hands' since handshake with Shah Rukh Khan, shares pics

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan made history this year by winning the National Film Award for his performance in Jawan. In a career that has spanned 33 years, this is the first time Shah Rukh has won the National Award. The actor received the award from President Droupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan on Tuesday. After the ceremony, as Shah Rukh celebrated his win, he struck a pose with the jury members, one of whom took to Instagram to share the special moment. Shah Rukh Khan posing with the jury members of the 71st National Film Awards.

Prakritu Mishra posts note for Shah Rukh Khan

On Wednesday, actor Prakruti Mishra, a member of the 71st National Film Awards jury, took to Instagram to share a carousel post from the award ceremony. One picture shows Prakruti posing with Shah Rukh alongside the film jury chairperson, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker.

In the caption, Prakruti wrote, "When I was selected to be a part of the central jury panel for National Film Awards, I didn’t know that I would be a part of the team of 11 who would be responsible for @iamsrk Sir to get his much-deserved and long-awaited first-ever national award."

Borrowing Shah Rukh's famous line from Om Shanti Om, Prakruti added, “Being a part of this iconic moment makes me realise that “Agar kisi cheez ko dil se chaho toh puri kainaat usse tumse milane ki koshish mein lag jaati hai”. This victory feels personal because it gives every Indian artist the dream to hope, to strive and to win! Thank you @iamsrk saab for inspiring us with your humility, hard work and grace.”

The actor quipped that she has not washed her hands since she shook hands with the superstar at the ceremony. "PS: I haven’t washed my hands since the most special “handshake” of my life 😄."

The 30-year-old ended her note with a congratulatory message for Shah Rukh. "Congratulations @iamsrk Sir on your first and most awaited National award 🥇 🏆 It was an honour to have been in the panel and fight for what you deserved many years ago."

Who is Prakruti Mishra?

Prakruti Mishra is best known for her work in Odia films and Hindi television. In 2018, she won the National Award for her performance in the Odia film Hello Arsi. To Hindi audiences, she is best known for her starring roles in TV shows like Bitti Business Wali and Laal Ishq and the reality show Ace of Space 2.